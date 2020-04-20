Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lumesis Rule 15c2-12 ‘Reasonable Diligence' Service for Competitive Deals to Include COVID-19 Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

STAMFORD, Conn., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumesis, home of the DIVER Underwriter platform, has announced that, effective immediately, its SEC Rule 15c2-12 pre-bid diligence for competitive deals will include a review of whether the POS includes language regarding COVID-19.

“Our clients want to know, before they bid a competitive deal, that the obligated party is disclosing what is known around COVID-19’s impact and contemplating the prospective impact of COVID-19.  While there are and will be many uncertainties, they want to know that COVID-19’s impact is being considered,” said Stacey Virzi, CAO and Head of Client Services.

This service enhancement follows Lumesis’ launch, in mid-March, of its free COVID-19 continuing disclosure monitoring service (updated three times per day) at lumesis.com. "Due to the ongoing importance of disclosures and awareness around statements being made by obligated parties, this is a logical next step to best serve our clients' needs," said Gregg Bienstock, CEO of Lumesis.

As articulated in the Nixon Peabody thought leadership document, “[Chair] Clayton calls for meaningful coronavirus (COVID-19) disclosure … it is noteworthy that the SEC is not only encouraging—but is “requesting”—issuers to make “all reasonable efforts” to tell it as it is to their investors without worrying about the SEC second guessing properly considered statements.”

Lumesis, Inc. is a financial technology and data company focused on providing business efficiency, regulatory and data driven solutions to the municipal bond marketplace.

Contact:
Lumesis, Inc.
Heather Queiroz, Director of Marketing
203-276-6500
600 Summer St., 5th floor Stamford, CT 06901
inquiries@lumesis.com, www.lumesis.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:32pGROCERS : survival of the innovative
AQ
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Fruit Beer Market 2019-2023 | Emphasis on Online Retailing of Fruit Beers to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:31pNottingham Files Short Form Exemptive Relief Applications for NYSE's AMS℠ and Blue Tractor's Shielded Alpha℠ Non-Transparent/Semi-Transparent ETF Structures
BU
01:30pSCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01:30pAINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Notice of annual general meeting in aino health ab (publ)
GL
01:28pCHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S : acquires HSO Health Care GmbH
AQ
01:27pEasyCare Helps Dealers Accelerate Digital Retailing with Innovative Online Resources
GL
01:26pNational Gas Price Average is more than $1/Gallon Cheaper than a Year Ago
PU
01:26pRAPID7 : Resources on the Main Street Lending Program to Support Small and Mid-Sized Businesses
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q1 2020 Trading update
2CARNIVAL PLC : Short Selling Reaches New Heights -- WSJ
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : settles emissions class action with three-quarters of claimants
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : New Aston Martin boss says focus on SUV l..
5NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Proceeds With Trial for Hydroxychloroquine in Hospitalized Covid-19 Patients

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group