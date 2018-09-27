Lumesse : Launches New Employee App Enabling Optimal Collaboration

LUTON, United Kingdom and DUSSELDORF, Germany and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumesse, a leading global talent management software company, today announced the release of Lumesse Connect, an employee app that fosters optimal collaboration and communication across the people in your workforce.

The app represents an innovation in the talent management market and optimizes internal collaboration and communication by giving each employee a voice. Lumesse Connect gives HR managers, executives and employees a common communication platform – at all times, on all devices.

"Business success often fails because organizations only reach a fraction of their employees on the go," said Carsten Busch, general manager of Lumesse's talent management software business. "Only informed and motivated employees can develop their full potential and make an organization successful. Our Lumesse Connect app provides businesses with a secure and intuitive user experience that pays off."

Lumesse Connect connects all employees of a company on a common platform, inviting them to chat and network, while supporting onboarding and social learning. This new simple and fast form of exchange helps to cooperatively generate ideas and drive innovation. It also creates a motivating corporate culture in which employees identify with their company and contribute to its long-term success. Job advertisements published directly in the app provide employees with the opportunity to easily and directly apply online or make recommendations. Meanwhile, organizational votes and event scheduling are transparent through group and calendar tools.

