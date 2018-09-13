Lumeta Garners Top Honors for Technology Innovation from Frost & Sullivan

Lumeta, a FireMon company, today announced that it has won the Frost &
Sullivan 2018 Best Practices Award for North American IoT Cybersecurity
Technology Innovation. Through its demonstration of excellence in
innovative features, Lumeta Spectre achieved this distinction based on
the independent evaluation of two key factors: technology attributes and
future business value. Earning the highest score in both categories from
Frost & Sullivan industry experts, Lumeta Spectre stands out as a
highly-differentiated offering that allows enterprises to eliminate
visibility gaps that are conduits for undetected network intrusion in
IoT and ICS environments.
“A comprehensive understanding of the network through real-time
infrastructure monitoring enables Spectre for IoT/ICS to deliver
effective cybersecurity,” said Vikrant Gandhi, Industry Director at
Frost & Sullivan. “Spectre for IoT/ICS is able to monitor the entire
network and include 'shadow IT' in the ambit of its coverage. Analyzing
protocols at a deep level allows Spectre for IoT/ICS to spot threats
early in the kill chain—often before an attack is underway—which is a
significant benefit.”
With the level of real-time visibility that Lumeta Spectre provides,
customers can achieve end-to-end cyber situational awareness. For
example, with the number of connected devices seen in healthcare
organizations, from radiology scanners to patient intake tablets that
run on both commercial and proprietary systems, it is imperative for
CISOs to get a complete picture of the changes happening on the network
to limit, identify, and respond to potential points of compromise.
Leveraging full network and endpoint discovery, Lumeta Spectre provides
real-time network change detection, network breach and leak paths, and
segmentation analytics, which are key differentiators of the platform.
"The headlines do not lie. Financial institutions, healthcare
organizations, retailers, utility providers, and manufacturing
organizations are rife with cybersecurity risks and challenged with
protecting critical user data, intellectual property, and underlying
systems. Increasing adoption of cloud and IoT technologies has only
amplified this problem,” said Reggie Best, president and chief product
officer at Lumeta. “Lumeta Spectre is the only product purpose-built
that provides the most comprehensive network and endpoint discovery and
visibility beyond any other vendor by 40%, on average.”
Noted for proven implementation and continued dedication to investment
in product enhancements, Lumeta was selected as a technology innovation
winner by Frost & Sullivan for the following product features and
customer benefits:
-
Extensive visualization and visual analytics capabilities
-
Integration of security and management tools
-
High degree of scalability
-
Extensibility to cloud and virtual machines
Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards recognize companies throughout
a range of regional and global markets for superior leadership,
technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product
development. Frost & Sullivan's industry analyst team benchmarks
participants and measures performance through independent, primary
interviews and secondary industry research to evaluate and identify best
practices. Frost & Sullivan's intent is to help drive innovation,
excellence, and positive change in the global economy by recognizing
best-in-class products, companies, and individuals.
About Lumeta
Lumeta, a FireMon company, delivers real-time cyber situational
awareness that quickly and effectively identifies and remediates threats
before a breach impacts an organization. The company’s cyber situational
awareness platform, Lumeta®
Spectre, reduces the risk to companies by streamlining network
response and change, and adding security intelligence to dynamic network
elements, endpoints, virtual machines, cloud-based infrastructure,
policies and segmentation changes. Lumeta complements and optimizes
existing network and security product investments by feeding them
accurate, comprehensive network intelligence. Headquartered in Somerset,
New Jersey, Lumeta has operations and clients throughout the world. For
more information, visit
follow us on Twitter at @Lumeta.
About FireMon
The FireMon platform delivers continuous security for hybrid enterprises
through a powerful fusion of vulnerability management, continuous
compliance and orchestration. Since creating the first-ever network
security policy management solution 15 years ago, FireMon has continued
to deliver visibility into and control over complex network security
infrastructures, policies and risk postures for more than 1,500
customers around the world. For more information, visit
and follow us on Twitter at @FireMon.
