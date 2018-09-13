Log in
Lumeta Garners Top Honors for Technology Innovation from Frost & Sullivan

09/13/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

Spectre Solution Recognized for Delivering 100 Percent Real-time Infrastructure Visibility, Change Monitoring, and Threat Detection for IoT and ICS Environments

Lumeta, a FireMon company, today announced that it has won the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Best Practices Award for North American IoT Cybersecurity Technology Innovation. Through its demonstration of excellence in innovative features, Lumeta Spectre achieved this distinction based on the independent evaluation of two key factors: technology attributes and future business value. Earning the highest score in both categories from Frost & Sullivan industry experts, Lumeta Spectre stands out as a highly-differentiated offering that allows enterprises to eliminate visibility gaps that are conduits for undetected network intrusion in IoT and ICS environments.

“A comprehensive understanding of the network through real-time infrastructure monitoring enables Spectre for IoT/ICS to deliver effective cybersecurity,” said Vikrant Gandhi, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan. “Spectre for IoT/ICS is able to monitor the entire network and include 'shadow IT' in the ambit of its coverage. Analyzing protocols at a deep level allows Spectre for IoT/ICS to spot threats early in the kill chain—often before an attack is underway—which is a significant benefit.”

With the level of real-time visibility that Lumeta Spectre provides, customers can achieve end-to-end cyber situational awareness. For example, with the number of connected devices seen in healthcare organizations, from radiology scanners to patient intake tablets that run on both commercial and proprietary systems, it is imperative for CISOs to get a complete picture of the changes happening on the network to limit, identify, and respond to potential points of compromise. Leveraging full network and endpoint discovery, Lumeta Spectre provides real-time network change detection, network breach and leak paths, and segmentation analytics, which are key differentiators of the platform.

"The headlines do not lie. Financial institutions, healthcare organizations, retailers, utility providers, and manufacturing organizations are rife with cybersecurity risks and challenged with protecting critical user data, intellectual property, and underlying systems. Increasing adoption of cloud and IoT technologies has only amplified this problem,” said Reggie Best, president and chief product officer at Lumeta. “Lumeta Spectre is the only product purpose-built that provides the most comprehensive network and endpoint discovery and visibility beyond any other vendor by 40%, on average.”

Noted for proven implementation and continued dedication to investment in product enhancements, Lumeta was selected as a technology innovation winner by Frost & Sullivan for the following product features and customer benefits:

  • Extensive visualization and visual analytics capabilities
  • Integration of security and management tools
  • High degree of scalability
  • Extensibility to cloud and virtual machines

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards recognize companies throughout a range of regional and global markets for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Frost & Sullivan's industry analyst team benchmarks participants and measures performance through independent, primary interviews and secondary industry research to evaluate and identify best practices. Frost & Sullivan's intent is to help drive innovation, excellence, and positive change in the global economy by recognizing best-in-class products, companies, and individuals.

Read the report in its entirety by clicking here: http://content.firemon.com/lumeta/frostandsullivan-iot

About Lumeta

Lumeta, a FireMon company, delivers real-time cyber situational awareness that quickly and effectively identifies and remediates threats before a breach impacts an organization. The company’s cyber situational awareness platform, Lumeta® Spectre, reduces the risk to companies by streamlining network response and change, and adding security intelligence to dynamic network elements, endpoints, virtual machines, cloud-based infrastructure, policies and segmentation changes. Lumeta complements and optimizes existing network and security product investments by feeding them accurate, comprehensive network intelligence. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, Lumeta has operations and clients throughout the world. For more information, visit http://www.Lumeta.com and follow us on Twitter at @Lumeta.

About FireMon

The FireMon platform delivers continuous security for hybrid enterprises through a powerful fusion of vulnerability management, continuous compliance and orchestration. Since creating the first-ever network security policy management solution 15 years ago, FireMon has continued to deliver visibility into and control over complex network security infrastructures, policies and risk postures for more than 1,500 customers around the world. For more information, visit www.firemon.com and follow us on Twitter at @FireMon.


© Business Wire 2018
