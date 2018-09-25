LuminOre CopperTouch :® and DuPont Safety & Construction Join Together Through an Exclusive Licensing Agreement

LuminOre CopperTouch® (www.luminorect.com)
of Carlsbad, CA, is excited to announce that it will incorporate
antimicrobial surface products made with DuPont™ Corian® Solid Surfaces
and coated with LuminOre CopperTouch® when solid surfaces are required,
under its licensing agreement with DuPont Safety & Construction. This
alliance leverages Corian® Designs unrivaled expertise, quality in solid
surface manufacturing and LuminOre’s patented, EPA-registered CopperTouch
technology to contribute to the war on infection-causing bacteria.
The LuminOre CopperTouch EPA registered technology is based on the
LuminOre Inc technology developed over the past 41 years.
Once these products are implemented in healthcare, hospitality, and
consumer markets, they will rapidly start to kill infection-causing
bacteria.
Despite the healthcare industry’s extensive efforts and investments to
improve infection control protocols, patients continue to be at risk for
infection while in the hospital. Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)
are among the leading threats to patient safety, affecting one in 25
hospital patients. Over a million HAIs occur across the U.S. health care
system every year, leading to the loss of tens of thousands of lives and
adding billions of dollars in health care costs.**
Copper and copper alloys, when used on touch surfaces, are effective at
killing harmful bacteria* that cause bacterial infections.
EPA-registered LuminOre CopperTouch has been scientifically proven to
eliminate 99.9% of harmful bacteria within 2 hours, and continues to
kill 99% of bacteria, even after repeated contaminations. Hospital over
the bed table trays are one of the most contaminated surfaces in a
patient room. LuminOre CopperTouch intends to create a cocoon around
patients to ensure reduction of infection-causing bacteria with multiple
parts that extend from the patient bed to as many items as possible.
LuminOre CopperTouch Antimicrobial Surfaces (http://www.luminorect.com)
are the only EPA registered antimicrobial product which can be
seamlessly spray applied to virtually any surface. This unique product
makes copper’s natural antimicrobial properties available on items that
would be too heavy and more expensive if made of traditional metal.
For the first time, hospitals now have the option of installing parts
and components with seamless antimicrobial touch surfaces that eliminate
infection-causing bacteria on a continuous basis, demonstrating their
desire to elevate the fight to reduce HAIs within the healthcare
environment. If you would like more information about this topic, please
contact Thomas Valente at (760) 431-7705 or email at tom@luminorect.com.
*Bacteria Staphylococcus aureus, Enterobacter aerogenes,
Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Escherichia coli
0157:H7, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
**https://www.ahrq.gov/professionals/quality-patient-safety/hais/index.html
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924006082/en/