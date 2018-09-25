Log in
LuminOre CopperTouch :® and DuPont Safety & Construction Join Together Through an Exclusive Licensing Agreement

09/25/2018 | 02:39am CEST

LuminOre CopperTouch® (www.luminorect.com) of Carlsbad, CA, is excited to announce that it will incorporate antimicrobial surface products made with DuPont™ Corian® Solid Surfaces and coated with LuminOre CopperTouch® when solid surfaces are required, under its licensing agreement with DuPont Safety & Construction. This alliance leverages Corian® Designs unrivaled expertise, quality in solid surface manufacturing and LuminOre’s patented, EPA-registered CopperTouch technology to contribute to the war on infection-causing bacteria.

The LuminOre CopperTouch EPA registered technology is based on the LuminOre Inc technology developed over the past 41 years.

Once these products are implemented in healthcare, hospitality, and consumer markets, they will rapidly start to kill infection-causing bacteria.

Despite the healthcare industry’s extensive efforts and investments to improve infection control protocols, patients continue to be at risk for infection while in the hospital. Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are among the leading threats to patient safety, affecting one in 25 hospital patients. Over a million HAIs occur across the U.S. health care system every year, leading to the loss of tens of thousands of lives and adding billions of dollars in health care costs.**

Copper and copper alloys, when used on touch surfaces, are effective at killing harmful bacteria* that cause bacterial infections. EPA-registered LuminOre CopperTouch has been scientifically proven to eliminate 99.9% of harmful bacteria within 2 hours, and continues to kill 99% of bacteria, even after repeated contaminations. Hospital over the bed table trays are one of the most contaminated surfaces in a patient room. LuminOre CopperTouch intends to create a cocoon around patients to ensure reduction of infection-causing bacteria with multiple parts that extend from the patient bed to as many items as possible.

LuminOre CopperTouch Antimicrobial Surfaces (http://www.luminorect.com) are the only EPA registered antimicrobial product which can be seamlessly spray applied to virtually any surface. This unique product makes copper’s natural antimicrobial properties available on items that would be too heavy and more expensive if made of traditional metal.

For the first time, hospitals now have the option of installing parts and components with seamless antimicrobial touch surfaces that eliminate infection-causing bacteria on a continuous basis, demonstrating their desire to elevate the fight to reduce HAIs within the healthcare environment. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Thomas Valente at (760) 431-7705 or email at tom@luminorect.com.

*Bacteria Staphylococcus aureus, Enterobacter aerogenes, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Escherichia coli 0157:H7, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
**https://www.ahrq.gov/professionals/quality-patient-safety/hais/index.html


© Business Wire 2018
