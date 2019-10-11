Log in
Lumina Gold Announces Granting of Options

10/11/2019 | 07:31am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the “Company” or “Lumina”) announces that it has granted incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 7,105,000 common shares of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.54 per share, will expire on October 11, 2024, and will vest in three equal parts over the first two years after grant.

Additionally, the Company has renewed its agreement with First Globe Capital International Inc. (“First Globe”) that was announced on December 30, 2016, for an additional 12 months. First Globe is based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, and is owned by Anish Sunderji. First Globe provides institutional fundraising and advisory services to its clients. The Company has compensated First Globe for its services by granting to First Globe options to purchase up to 100,000 common shares of the Company. The options granted to First Globe are exercisable at a price of $0.54 per share, will expire on October 11, 2024, and will vest in four equal parts over the first two years after grant. The Company has also agreed to reimburse First Globe for its reasonable incidental expenses incurred in providing the investor relation services to the Company. First Globe does not otherwise have any relationship with or hold any securities of the Company, except for previously granted stock options.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://luminagold.com/

Please click here and subscribe to receive future news releases: https://luminagold.com/contact

LUMINA GOLD CORP. 
 For further information contact:
Signed: “Marshall Koval”Scott Hicks
 shicks@luminagold.com
Marshall Koval, President & CEO, DirectorT: +1 604 646 1890

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

