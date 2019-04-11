Lumina Gold Hits the Longest Continuous Intersection To Date, Opens Gran Bestia to the North

Highlights:



Hole C19-105: 0.62 g/t Au and 0.11% Cu over 626 metres from surface at the Gran Bestia Discovery Including 86 metres of 1.14 g/t Au and 0.13% Cu from 224 metres to 310 metres Including 86 metres of 0.93 g/t Au and 0.18% Cu from 510 metres to 596 metres The hole ended in mineralization



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the “Company” or “Lumina”) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia resource infill, step-out and depth extension program. These three holes (C19-104 to C19-106) represent approximately 1,400 metres of drilling. The results include two holes from the Gran Bestia Deposit and one from the Cangrejos Deposit.

Hole C19-105 at Gran Bestia stepped out on the northern edge of the anomaly and remained in mineralization from its collar to termination at 626-metres depth, making it the longest continuous interval of mineralization ever cut at the Cangrejos Project. The hole ended in mineralization and leaves the Gran Bestia Deposit open to the north for expansion and further discovery.

Hole C19-104 at Gran Bestia was drilled to the southeast along the southern margin of the Gran Bestia surface geochemical anomaly to determine the extent of mineralization and breccia in that direction. The hole stayed in lower-grade mineralization for 148 metres before exiting the system.

Hole C19-106 at Cangrejos was drilled to the northwest along the northern boundary of the main Cangrejos resource and cut two significant intervals of mineralization to a depth of 272 metres prior to leaving the principal deposit.

Drill Intercept Summary

Hole Number Deposit From To Interval Au Grade Cu Grade Azimuth Dip Type (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (%) (°) (°) C19-104 Gran Bestia 0 148 148 0.35 0.06 150 -70 Step-out And 188 200 12 0.27 0.04 C19-105 Gran Bestia 0 626 626 0.62 0.11 330 -45 Step-out Incl 224 310 86 1.14 0.13 Incl 510 596 86 0.93 0.18 C19-106 Cangrejos 0 150 150 0.41 0.09 330 -45 Step-out And 166 272 106 0.47 0.07 And 290 336 46 0.27 0.03

Note: Intervals in the reported holes are calculated using a cut-off of 0.2 g/t Au with maximum internal dilution of ten continuous metres. Sampling is done in consistent, continuous 2-metre intervals. The highest gold value used in the reported weighted averages is 11.9 g/t Au. Above cut-off intervals of less than 10 m are not reported. In addition to the above results there were multiple intercepts of lower-grade material in the drill holes.

Quality Assurance

All Lumina sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control / quality assurance ("QA/QC") program including the insertion of blind standards, blanks and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at Lumina’s secure facility located at the Cangrejos Project. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to ALS Labs' sample preparation facility in Quito, Ecuador. Sample pulps are sent to Lima, Peru for analysis. Gold content is determined by fire assay of a 30 gram charge with total copper content determined by four-acid digestion with ICP finish. ALS Labs is independent from Lumina.

Lumina is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P.Geo., Senior Vice President of Lumina and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Cangrejos Project has reviewed, verified and approved the contents of this news release.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://luminagold.com/.

