Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lumina Networks Announces Intent Based Automation Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 12:00am EDT

ANTWERP, Belgium, Sept. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Open Networking Summit (ONS) Europe, Lumina Networks, an open source networking company, announces the release of their Intent Based Service Automation 2.0 solution. The solution enables dynamic service automation and end-to-end normalized telemetry for multi-vendor networks. As a key component of network transformation, Lumina’s Intent Based Service Automation delivers dramatic savings of time and effort in network operations and improve customer experiences.

For Service Providers looking to move to a more customer centric service delivery model, Lumina’s Intent Based Service Automation solution, powered by OpenDaylight, works with the most common orchestrators and all vendor’s southbound hardware regardless of interface to provision services based on business intent.

With the jump to version 2.0 of the solution, the company has added functionality instrumental to transforming networks. The company’s Lumina Extension & Adaptation Platform (LEAP), provides Workflow Engine integration, unified inventory, and transaction management to improve operational efficiencies and enable agile resource utilization. With a microservices architecture, the solutions enables true horizontal scaling for growing networks. Application tool sets and end-to-end network telemetry provide extensible closed-loop automation.

“While automating workflows is an important half of the battle, with this solution we enable true end-to-end automation.” Andrew Coward, CEO of Lumina Networks continues, “With the telemetry capabilities we’ve added, Service Providers will be able to automate decisions based on real-time data, aligned to business intent, at scale and without vendor lock-in.”

Software developed in the solution will be based on open source code; either contributed to an existing community or planned for contribution.

About Lumina Networks
Lumina Networks’ open source networking solutions simplify and automate heterogeneous networks. By combining engineering excellence, open source leadership and agile development methodology, Lumina Networks empowers Service Providers to reimagine their future without the risk of vendor lock-in. By unifying network architectures and enabling intent-based network functionality, Lumina Networks provides a more customer-centric approach to building and delivering on-demand, customizable services. Learn more about Lumina Networks at www.luminanetworks.com and @luminanetworks.

Media Contacts:
Stephanie Owyoung, Lumina Networks
Director, Marketing
+1 (669) 231 - 3838
Sowyoung (at) luminanetworks.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:47aNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : First Supplementary Bidder's Statement
PU
12:47aTHANH NAM CONSTRUCTION AND INVESTMENT JSC : Cotana group started the shop-house in camellia
PU
12:47aPARKSON RETAIL ASIA : PRA – Update on Litigation in Malaysia
PU
12:39aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : said that by 2025, 75pc of the data will be processed at the edge, as per Gartner
AQ
12:39aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : launched Oil, Gas, Petrochemical Sector dedicated EcoStruxure in India
AQ
12:39aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : aims to address the challenges of market volatility in the oil and gas sector
AQ
12:39aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Topia and Schneider Electric Win Bronze in Brandon Hall Group's Human Capital Management Excellence Awards
AQ
12:39aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : expects to complete the ₹14,000 crore acquisition of Larsen & Toubro's electrical and automation business by early 2020, its India head Anil Chaudhry said on Wednesday
AQ
12:39aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : A Strong Community Helps Partners Keep up Amid Rapid Change - Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure
AQ
12:39aLOCAL MINDSET BEHIND GLOBAL MARKET CLOUT : Schneider CEO
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding hundreds of thousands
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : BILLIONS OF EUROS, MILLIONS OF JOBS: Europe's carmakers warn on no-deal Brexit
4BP PLC : Markets face major risks over lax climate forecasts, top investors warn
5Asian shares dip on geopolitical tensions, oil up 1%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group