Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Luminati Networks : and EMK Capital Respond to Teso Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 06:49pm EST

It has come to the attention of Luminati Networks and private equity fund EMK Capital that Teso has recently filed a lawsuit and issued a press release regarding both companies. Luminati Networks and EMK Capital disagree with the allegations made in both.

Teso contacted Luminati Networks prior to filing its lawsuit asking to settle Luminati’s lawsuits against Teso. Teso filed its complaint after that failed.

While Luminati has not been served with the lawsuit, the company believes it to be baseless and will be filing a motion to dismiss it once it has been served.

Luminati Networks will not be bullied. It will continue to vigorously enforce its intellectual property rights, including in the recent lawsuits it filed and is pursuing against Oxylabs and NordVPN.

About Luminati Networks

Luminati Networks is the world’s largest data collection platform dedicated to enable businesses view the internet with complete transparency. The company helps global brands gather publicly available online data in an ethical manner.

Working with over 10,000 customers including market-leaders from the Fortune 500, Luminati’s first-of-its-kind data collection automation (DCA) platform enables organizations to collect data at scale and gain a real and accurate perspective of how their customers are interacting with their brand and with their competitors – without being blocked or served misleading information. This means organizations can now make better, more informed business decisions based on real-time competitive intelligence.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:57pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Considers Compensating Drivers Affected by Coronavirus
DJ
07:51pDOLE FRESH VEGETABLES, INC. : Announces Voluntary Limited Recall of H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb Salad Kit Due to Undeclared Allergens
BU
07:45pAvista receives Commission order regarding 2015 general rate cases
GL
07:40pTransCanna Announces Board Appointment and Grant of Incentive Stock Options and Debt Settlement in Place of LTIP Awards
NE
07:39pEXTRAHOP : Wins Two Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2020
BU
07:31pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Aaron's Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 28
BU
07:31pHypercar Market 2020-2024|Increase in Racing Events to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:31pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Crown Castle International Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 27
BU
07:27pBARCLAYS UPDATES ANNOUNCEMENT OF REVERSE SPLIT OF THE IPATH US TREASURY 10-YEAR BEAR ETN (TICKER : DTYS), iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bear ETN (Ticker: DLBS) and Barclays Inverse US Treasury Composite ETN (Ticker: TAPR)
BU
07:25pUnigold Announces Management Change and Grants Stock Options
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : says working with state AGs to nab sellers engaged in price-gouging over coron..
2AT&T : AT&T Cooperates With Justice Department in Google Probe
3BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
4SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : Suncor Settles Colorado Air Pollution Violations -- Update
5LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES GROUP : QURATE RETAIL, INC. : to Present at Bank of America Consumer & Retail Tec..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group