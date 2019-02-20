Luminous Glass Facade Elements Revamp Old Office Building in San Jose to Attract New Tenants

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bendheim’s design team has once again teamed up with MODULUS Architects to engineer a customized second-skin glass facade for 111 Market Square in San Jose, CA. The back-lit decorative glass cladding is a key element in the upgrade of two 1960s Class B office towers into Class A commercial real estate assets.

MODULUS was charged with changing the appearance and perception of the two multi-story office buildings on a tight construction schedule and budget. The architects started by exploring several economical cladding finishes, including metal panels, but none was able to deliver the desired facade upgrade. Having previously worked with Bendheim’s ventilated glass facade systems on another commercial retrofit in San Jose, the architects and developers decided to use decorative glass to achieve the sought-after elegance and sophistication.

Bendheim’s jewel-like glass cladding changes the way the towers “read,” making them appear lighter and more sophisticated, without requiring expensive modifications to the building mass and window lines. The back-lit glass system covers major areas of the exterior walls and creates new overhangs and decorative fins. The translucent white laminated glass panels reach sizes up to 4 by 6 feet. The architects specified low-iron glass to create a cleaner look that reads whiter, lighter, and more modern. Its luminous aesthetic highlights the building and elevates its prestige.

According to MODULUS, the decorative glass facade elements successfully changed the perception of the property, and are expected to deliver substantial return on investment. “The difference in the rent revenues between a Class A and B building is substantial. Clients recognize the value of the design, because they see it on multiple fronts – from aesthetic to monetary payback,” said David Fenster, MODULUS Lead Architect. “Bendheim did a fantastic job all the way through the project, assisting with the glass specifications, attachment methods, the urgency of the schedule, and finding a subcontractor for the installation. It was a really successful partnership yet again.”

“MODULUS selected our glass system because it can literally give new life to old buildings,” added Robert Jayson, Bendheim Co-Owner and President.

Bendheim’s technical design team collaborated closely with the architects, developers, and installers to meet structural, aesthetic, and budget goals. The glass facade system is used in several different ways on the project, including a creative staggered panel layout that adds visual complexity, while maintaining a straightforward structural design. The glass panels attach to the building via adjustable metal fittings that tie back to the existing structural beams and concrete facade. The compression attachments eliminate the need for expensive and cumbersome glass drilling, speeding installation.

The customized glass facade system was designed and engineered to California seismic conditions. It was installed by W Carter & Associates Glazing of Kansas City, KS. According to William Carter, President of W Carter & Associates, "The Bendheim system went in seamlessly. It was well engineered and offered a huge improvement to the exterior."

Currently, Bendheim is working on a number of decorative glass facade projects throughout North America, including healthcare facilities, transit stations, parking garages, and stadiums.

Bendheim’s team brings decades of specialty architectural glass experience to building and design professionals throughout the design process, from concept to completion. For more information about Bendheim’s engineered glass facade systems, please visit www.bendheim.com/professional/systems.

