Lumos Pharma Acquires Candidate for Oral Treatment of Growth Hormone Deficiency

Lumos Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused
on development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and
neglected diseases, today announced that it has acquired the license for
LUM-201, an investigational orally administered small molecule that
promotes secretion of growth hormone from the pituitary gland, from
Ammonett Pharma LLC. Lumos plans to initiate a Phase IIb trial in 2019
in patients with Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) to compare
multiple doses of LUM-201 to daily injections of recombinant human
growth hormone, which is the current standard of care. Rick Hawkins, CEO
of Lumos Pharma, commented, “The Lumos investors and the entire Lumos
team are extremely excited for the opportunity to rapidly advance this
oral candidate for PGHD patients. Many patients will potentially
appreciate an alternative to injections.” Michael Thorner, MB, BS, DSc,
a leading endocrinologist based at the University of Virginia and
adviser to Lumos who has long been involved with the program while an
executive at Ammonett Pharma, commented, “Lumos is the perfect company
to advance this treatment to approval. It has excellent rare disease
drug development expertise and resources. I look forward to working with
the team on the product’s development and commercialization.”
About Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD)
PGHD is the consequence of low secretion of growth hormone from the
pituitary gland. PGHD results in and manifests as abnormal linear
growth. Children are usually diagnosed by approximately 7 years of age
due to short stature and stunted growth velocity. About 1 in 4,000
children in the US are diagnosed with PGHD. Current treatment options
are limited to daily injections of recombinant human growth hormone.
Treatment should begin as soon as PGHD is diagnosed and continue for
several years until the child reaches full height potential.
Unfortunately, daily injections are sometimes not well-accepted by
children and poor compliance with treatment results in reduced growth.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused
on development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and
neglected diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management
team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and
is funded by leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield, NEA,
Clarus, Sante, Roche Ventures and the Welcome Trust. The Company’s lead
product candidate is LUM-201, which is in late stage clinical
development and is a candidate oral treatment for Pediatric Growth
Hormone Deficiency. If approved, LUM-201 will provide a valuable
alternative to the injections that current PGHD patients endure for many
years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both
the US and EU. Lumos Pharma’s additional product opportunity is LUM-001
for Creatine Transport Deficiency (CTD), a rare disease classified as an
inborn error of metabolism that causes developmental delay and
intellectual disability for which there is no approved treatment.
LUM-001 has shown promising therapeutic potential for the treatment of
CTD in preclinical studies.
Further information www.lumos-pharma.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005092/en/