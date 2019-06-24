Log in
Luna Prada Joins Airtm as Global Compliance Manager

06/24/2019 | 11:42am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain powered digital wallet and peer to peer exchange platform, Airtm, is pleased to announce and welcome Luna Prada as Global Compliance Manager.  Luna is responsible for building Airtm's compliance program through policies and procedures to meet best industry standards and comply with global regulatory requirements.  She reports to Tim Parsa, Airtm's Co-founder, Executive Chairman, and Chief Compliance Officer and Thomas Brooke, Of Counsel.

"Airtm's success is largely due to prioritizing both innovation and compliance to bring reliable dollar-denominated financial services to consumers and businesses in emerging markets," commented Mr. Parsa. "Luna has the superlative qualities that we've attracted in engineering, design, and product." 

Luna is a CAMS Certified Anti Money Laundering specialist and Co-author of the book Estudios sobre los desafíos jurídicos ante la digitalización by the University of Montevideo. She holds a Spanish JD and an LLM in International Law from the University of Miami.

"I am thrilled to join the rapidly expanding Airtm team.  The company is full of passionate people who have developed a platform that is genuinely making a difference for its users.  I am excited to build its compliance program internationally as the company expands  to new territories," commented  Luna.

Prior to Airtm, Luna worked as a Compliance Advisory Associate & Control Room Specialist at Société Générale in New York.

During her experience at Société Générale, she developed compliance policies and procedures, as well as employee training. Luna also managed the Information Barriers program and the redesign of the Conflicts of Interest program during her tenure.

Airtm operates a blockchain and bank-connected digital wallet and peer-to-peer exchange platform (the AirPlatform) that provides globally-connected financial services to consumers and businesses in the developing world. Airtm helps over 400,000 consumers and businesses in countries with devaluing currencies, hyperinflation, and limited banking systems to exchange local money for cryptocurrencies (including fiat-pegged cryptocurrencies such as AirUSD), at the free market rate determined by exchanges on its peer-to-peer platform. For more information, please visit Airtm.com

Media Contact:
Katherine Ling
216915@email4pr.com 
+1(347)504-2771

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luna-prada-joins-airtm-as-global-compliance-manager-300873521.html

SOURCE Airtm


© PRNewswire 2019
