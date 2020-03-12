Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LunaJets: Demand for Private Jets Services is Skyrocketing Due to Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

GENEVA, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The effects of Coronavirus are being felt across the travel industry—but as commercial aviation is hit hard, the private jet industry is booming with inquiries.

As Coronavirus causes drops in flight bookings, many commercial airlines announced cuts in their flight schedule. Besides, clients are looking to avoid crowded airports, packed cabins of commercial flights or to evacuate affected areas. Today, passengers want to travel as quickly as possible, avoid immigration restrictions, imposed by countries one after another.

"We noticed a sharp rise in demands for business jet charter services. Over the last days, inquiries increased by 45% YoY," says Alain Leboursier, Head of Sales and Development at LunaJets, Europe's leading private jet charter.  

It concerns regular private jet charter flights, emergency flight for evacuation and even cargo charter.

Private aviation is perceived as a way to decrease the risk to contract Coronavirus. Passengers avoid crowds, in the airports, as they use separated private airport terminals, and on-board. Indeed, security controls at private jet terminals are faster than in commercial terminal and there are no queues.  

"Flying private, clients will have limited contacts during their journey, limited to airport agents, mandatory security staff and crew. Therefore, you avoid Coronavirus potential exposure," comments Alain Leboursier.

Aside from extra sanitary measures applied to the aircraft and crew, flights are operating normally for private jet companies.

Eymeric Segard, LunaJets' CEO, highlights: "LunaJets only works with certified private jet operators following the European Union Aviation Safety Agency's recommendations to protect passengers and crew. Our client's safety is our top concern."

Yet, the seriousness of the situation adds numerous challenges to fly in and out of affected regions. "The situation results in added complexity and longer lead times" says Leboursier.  At LunaJets, the Operations team had to be reinforced to follow the situation and changes in regulations continuously

Latest updates here: https://www.lunajets.com/en/jet-advices/coronavirus-travel-fly-private-jet-charter

About LunaJets

Founded in Geneva in 2007, LunaJets is the leading European Private Jet Broker, offering bespoke service, 24/7 availability and absolute flexibility anywhere in the world. The company guarantees a worldwide service, thanks to dedicated Private Aviation Advisors. For business or pleasure, Very Light jets to Super Large jets or commercial aircraft, LunaJets has access to over 4,800 aircraft and is able to match client needs with available business jets through its online booking platform, delivering the best possible value for money. 

CONTACT: LunaJets - press@lunajets.com - +41-844-041-844 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lunajets-demand-for-private-jets-services-is-skyrocketing-due-to-coronavirus-301022550.html

SOURCE LunaJets


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pVENATOR MATERIALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:03pASCENT INDUSTRIES : Announces Management Cease Trade Order
AQ
03:02pHEMP : Great American Hempathon Attracting Participants from Around the World
AQ
03:02pCRON Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cronos Group Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:02pDONALDSON : Releases Filter Minder® Wireless Engine Air Filter Monitoring System
BU
03:02pNovel Gene Therapy Generated New Functional Neurons in Mouse Models of Huntington's Disease (HD)
BU
03:02pBRUNSWICK BANCORP : Announces Appointment of James Atieh to Board of Directors
BU
03:01pPAYLOCITY : Colorado Emergency Paid Sick Leave Bill
PU
03:01pNETFLIX : 'Willoughbys' adaptation to premiere April 22 on Netflix
AQ
03:01pCROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Trustee's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group