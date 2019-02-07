Lunaphore Launches Its First Product LabSatTM

Lunaphore Technologies SA, a Swiss medtech firm developing innovative
next-generation equipment for cancer research and tissue diagnostics,
announces that its first product, LabSatTM for research
applications, is now released for commercialization.
The CE-marked instrument is in compliance with all applicable product
health, safety and environmental regulations of the European Union and
will be available in most European countries.
LabSatTM is the first solution in Lunaphore’s pipeline to
reach the market since the foundation of the company. The system
consists of a single-slide, automated reagent delivery system performing
immunohistochemistry (IHC) tests on tissue samples within 10 to 30
minutes. The breakthrough speed performance of the device is achieved
thanks to a novel microfluidic tissue processor lying at the core of
Lunaphore’s innovation. This patented technology enables high precision
tissue staining, with a drastic reduction of reagent incubation times.
Lunaphore’s Founder and CEO, Ata Tuna Ciftlik, said: “This very first
product aims to bring our breakthrough technology to the hands of our
customers. We believe that its precision and speed will open a multitude
of staining possibilities for the users,” and added: “In
parallel, we’re working on the next product iterations to answer the
needs of customers with greater needs of automation as well as a wider
portfolio of applications.”
At the moment, the company is developing as well a solution for the
In-Vitro Diagnostics field, which aims to launch in the near future.
About Lunaphore
Lunaphore Technologies S.A. is a Swiss company developing next
generation tissue autostainers. The award-winning technology based on
microfluidics is called FFeX (Fast Fluidic Exchange). It aims to perform
assays much faster than standard techniques and has demonstrated good
results in tests with cancer patient samples. Lunaphore was founded in
2014 with the vision of bringing –omics like approaches to tissue
diagnostics and has been recognized as one of the most innovative
companies nationally and internationally.
About immunohistochemistry
IHC staining is a technique that involves the use of antibodies to
detect the presence of specific cancer biomarkers on a tissue sample.
IHC is the most frequently performed biomarker test in routine cancer
diagnostics* following a biopsy procedure, as well as common test in
immuno-oncology research. During an IHC test, the tissue sample is
stained with labelled antibodies - producing a tissue coloring visible
with a microscope- that will signal the presence and localization of
specific cancer biomarkers, in order to support clinicians and
researchers in the identification of specific cancer types.
