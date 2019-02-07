Log in
Lunaphore Launches Its First Product LabSatTM

02/07/2019 | 05:31am EST

Lunaphore Technologies SA, a Swiss medtech firm developing innovative next-generation equipment for cancer research and tissue diagnostics, announces that its first product, LabSatTM for research applications, is now released for commercialization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005294/en/

Lunaphore's new product LabSat (Photo: Business Wire)

Lunaphore's new product LabSat (Photo: Business Wire)

The CE-marked instrument is in compliance with all applicable product health, safety and environmental regulations of the European Union and will be available in most European countries.

LabSatTM is the first solution in Lunaphore’s pipeline to reach the market since the foundation of the company. The system consists of a single-slide, automated reagent delivery system performing immunohistochemistry (IHC) tests on tissue samples within 10 to 30 minutes. The breakthrough speed performance of the device is achieved thanks to a novel microfluidic tissue processor lying at the core of Lunaphore’s innovation. This patented technology enables high precision tissue staining, with a drastic reduction of reagent incubation times.

Lunaphore’s Founder and CEO, Ata Tuna Ciftlik, said: “This very first product aims to bring our breakthrough technology to the hands of our customers. We believe that its precision and speed will open a multitude of staining possibilities for the users,” and added: “In parallel, we’re working on the next product iterations to answer the needs of customers with greater needs of automation as well as a wider portfolio of applications.”

At the moment, the company is developing as well a solution for the In-Vitro Diagnostics field, which aims to launch in the near future.

About Lunaphore

Lunaphore Technologies S.A. is a Swiss company developing next generation tissue autostainers. The award-winning technology based on microfluidics is called FFeX (Fast Fluidic Exchange). It aims to perform assays much faster than standard techniques and has demonstrated good results in tests with cancer patient samples. Lunaphore was founded in 2014 with the vision of bringing –omics like approaches to tissue diagnostics and has been recognized as one of the most innovative companies nationally and internationally.

About immunohistochemistry

IHC staining is a technique that involves the use of antibodies to detect the presence of specific cancer biomarkers on a tissue sample. IHC is the most frequently performed biomarker test in routine cancer diagnostics* following a biopsy procedure, as well as common test in immuno-oncology research. During an IHC test, the tissue sample is stained with labelled antibodies - producing a tissue coloring visible with a microscope- that will signal the presence and localization of specific cancer biomarkers, in order to support clinicians and researchers in the identification of specific cancer types.


© Business Wire 2019
