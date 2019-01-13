Lundberg Family Farms :® Unveils NEW Flavors to Popular Thin Stackers Line

Today at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco, Lundberg Family Farms, a national leader in organic rice, rice products and US-grown quinoa, announced the general availability of five new flavors of its Organic Thin Stackers® and Organic Grainspirations® Rice & Quinoa Bowls. Lundberg will be showcasing some of the new flavors of the Thin Stackers on the Fancy Food show floor, booth #6075.

The new Thin Stackers, a thinner version of Lundberg’s popular rice cakes, feature healthful whole grains packed into a light, crispy snack. Thin Stackers taste great alone, or with a variety of toppings such as nut butters, sliced fruit, veggies, cheese, or deli meats. Organic, non-GMO verified, and gluten-free certified, the exciting new flavors include:

Cracked Black Pepper

Crushed Red Pepper

Basil & Thyme

Black Rice

Sorghum

These versatile whole grain snacks will be available to consumers at an MSRP of $3.19. Each 6 oz. box contains 24 puffed grain cakes that are conveniently wrapped in four separate stay-fresh sleeves, making them portable for on-the-go snacking.

Alongside the new Thin Stackers, Lundberg also announced the consumer availability of the Organic Grainspirations® Rice & Quinoa Bowls. Made with organic brown basmati rice and California-grown quinoa each bowl offers 10-13 grams of plant protein per serving to accommodate a variety of dietary preferences. The bowls are available to consumers at an MSRP of $5.99 and comes in five adventurous flavors, including Beans & Greens, Veggie Chorizo, Korean Style Chili, Spicy Southwestern Style and Vegetable Biryani Style.

With the launch of these new products and Lundberg’s recent entry into the Frozen Food aisle, Lundberg continues to demonstrate their innovation by providing new and creative ways for consumers to get their daily dose of whole grains.

“Frozen food is heating up. Cleaner labels and high-quality ingredients have turned an increasing number of grocery carts down the frozen aisle in recent months,” said Todd Kluger, Lundberg VP of Marketing and Sales. “Our Rice & Quinoa Bowls are entirely plant-based and provide healthy, ready-to-go meal options that our customers crave.”

For more information about Lundberg Family Farms and other products, visit www.lundberg.com.

About Lundberg Family Farms

Since 1937, the Lundberg Family has been farming rice and producing rice products at their farms in the Sacramento Valley. Now led by its third generation, Lundberg Family Farms uses organic and eco-positive farming practices to produce wholesome rice and quinoa products while protecting and improving the environment for future generations. For more information, visit Lundberg.com and follow us on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and Instagram.

