Lundberg Family Farms :® Unveils NEW Flavors to Popular Thin Stackers Line

Today at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco, Lundberg
Family Farms, a national leader in organic rice, rice products and
US-grown quinoa, announced the general availability of five new flavors
of its Organic Thin Stackers® and Organic Grainspirations® Rice & Quinoa
Bowls. Lundberg will be showcasing some of the new flavors of the Thin
Stackers on the Fancy Food show floor, booth #6075.
The new Thin Stackers, a thinner version of Lundberg’s popular rice
cakes, feature healthful whole grains packed into a light, crispy snack.
Thin Stackers taste great alone, or with a variety of toppings such as
nut butters, sliced fruit, veggies, cheese, or deli meats. Organic,
non-GMO verified, and gluten-free certified, the exciting new flavors
include:
-
Cracked Black Pepper
-
Crushed Red Pepper
-
Basil & Thyme
-
Black Rice
-
Sorghum
These versatile whole grain snacks will be available to consumers at an
MSRP of $3.19. Each 6 oz. box contains 24 puffed grain cakes that are
conveniently wrapped in four separate stay-fresh sleeves, making them
portable for on-the-go snacking.
Alongside the new Thin Stackers, Lundberg also announced the consumer
availability of the Organic Grainspirations® Rice & Quinoa Bowls. Made
with organic brown basmati rice and California-grown quinoa each bowl
offers 10-13 grams of plant protein per serving to accommodate a variety
of dietary preferences. The bowls are available to consumers at an MSRP
of $5.99 and comes in five adventurous flavors, including Beans &
Greens, Veggie Chorizo, Korean Style Chili, Spicy Southwestern Style and
Vegetable Biryani Style.
With the launch of these new products and Lundberg’s recent entry into
the Frozen Food aisle, Lundberg continues to demonstrate their
innovation by providing new and creative ways for consumers to get their
daily dose of whole grains.
“Frozen food is heating up. Cleaner labels and high-quality ingredients
have turned an increasing number of grocery carts down the frozen aisle
in recent months,” said Todd Kluger, Lundberg VP of Marketing and Sales.
“Our Rice & Quinoa Bowls are entirely plant-based and provide healthy,
ready-to-go meal options that our customers crave.”
For more information about Lundberg Family Farms and other products,
visit www.lundberg.com.
visit www.lundberg.com.
About Lundberg Family Farms
Since 1937, the Lundberg Family has been farming rice and producing rice
products at their farms in the Sacramento Valley. Now led by its third
generation, Lundberg Family Farms uses organic and eco-positive farming
practices to produce wholesome rice and quinoa products while protecting
and improving the environment for future generations. For more
information, visit Lundberg.com
