Lundberg Family Farms® Unveils NEW “Ready to Heat” Rice Pouches

09/13/2019 | 04:14pm EDT

Richvale, CA, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lundberg Family Farms, a national leader in organic rice, rice products and US-grown quinoa, add flavor and variety with their “Ready to Heat” rice line. These handy pre-cooked, rice pouches make a great side dish or entrée base, and provide a quick and convenient way to prepare a meal. Each eight-ounce pouch contains approximately 2 servings. All are organic, non-GMO verified, gluten-free, vegan, and are ready to serve in only 90 seconds!

The first addition is a line of five flavored rice pouches inspired by recipes from around the world. These products are currently available in supermarkets now with an MSRP of $3.69. Flavors include: 

  • Coconut Rice
  • Spanish Style Rice
  • Turmeric Rice
  • Sesame Soy & Ginger Rice
  • Harissa Rice
  • Black Thai Khao Dum Rice

And also new is Black Thai Khai Dum Rice, a black rice variety imported from Thailand that is “Ready to Heat” and ready in 90 seconds. It is Fair Trade certified and contains 47 grams of whole grains per serving. The Black Thai pouch is available in supermarkets now with a MSRP of $2.99.

Lundberg Family Farms is also introducing a new 90 second format of their most popular rice and quinoa varieties. These convenient pre-cooked microwavable pouches do not contain any oils or sodium, and come in four delicious offerings:

  • Organic Long Grain White Rice
  • Organic Short Grain Brown Rice
  • Organic Lundberg Wild Blend® Rice (a blend of brown, red, black, and wild rice)
  • Organic California Basmati & Quinoa (Brown Basmati rice and Tri-color Quinoa blend).

Each 8 ounce pouch contains approximately 2 servings. Three of the varieties are whole grain, providing more than 65 grams of whole grains per serving. These products are available now in supermarkets with an MSRP of $3.49 for the Wildblend®, $3.29 for Basmati & Quinoa, and $2.99 for the Long Grain White or Short Grain Brown rice.

For more information about Lundberg Family Farms and other products, visit www.lundberg.com.

About Lundberg Family Farms
Since 1937, the Lundberg Family has been farming rice and producing rice products at their farms in the Sacramento Valley. Now led by its third generation, Lundberg Family Farms uses organic and eco-positive farming practices to produce wholesome rice and quinoa products while protecting and improving the environment for future generations. For more information, visit Lundberg.com and follow us on FacebookPinterestTwitter and Instagram.  

Attachments 

Clare Nordstrom
Lundberg Family Farms 
2128058075
claren@accesstheagency.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
