Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lundby Tunnel in Gothenburg Improves Safety With Kapsch TrafficCom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 01:21am EDT

The Swedish Transport Administration Trafikverket assigned Kapsch TrafficCom (Kapsch) to upgrade Lundby Tunnel in Gothenburg. To improve safety and traffic flow, the control and monitoring systems will be modernized by implementing a new CCTV system with an Automatic Incident Detection.

The Lundby Tunnel at Hisingen in Gothenburg is around 2 km long and consists of two parallel, two-lane tubes. Inaugurated in 1998 and built to improve the environment for the residents and the traffic flow along the heavily used thoroughfare, it is the longest tunnel in the western region of Sweden. As tunnels constitute the most vulnerable points of any roadway system, Kapsch was commissioned to implement a new Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS).

The upgraded system collects real-time traffic data and delivers it to the control centers, allowing operators to detect and respond to congestion, incidents, and emergency situations. The information can then be quickly disseminated so that drivers can make informed travel decisions. For the new CCTV-system all cameras in the tunnel (approx. 80 units) will be replaced. The Automatic Incident Detection will be expanded with new functions related to pedestrians, lost goods, and smoke.

“While we have installed our innovative systems at tunnels, bridges, cities and roadways all around the world, this is the first ATMS-project for Kapsch in Sweden. This is a further success and commitment of Kapsch in the Scandinavian Market, where we have already proved to be a reliable partner for other kinds of ITS (Intelligent Transportation Systems) solutions”, says Mikael Hejel, responsible Area Sales Manager for the Nordic countries.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems in the fields of tolling, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security and connected vehicles. As a one-stop-shop solutions provider, Kapsch TrafficCom offers end-to-end solutions covering the entire value creation chain of its customers, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems. The company has implemented six nation-wide toll collection systems and has references in more than 50 countries around the world, among them tolling solutions for the Golden Gate Bridge and Sydney Harbour Bridge as well as urban traffic management solutions in cities such as Buenos Aires and Madrid.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:55aCNH INDUSTRIAL N : Cancels Dividend Proposal Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
DJ
06:55aSANOFI : Finalizes Praulent Restructuring With Regeneron
DJ
06:50aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : to Provide Business Update and Host Conference Call on 8 April 2020
AQ
06:48aAVATION : 07/04/20 Trading Update
PU
06:48aAVATION : 07/04/20 Strategic Review and Formal Sale Process Update
PU
06:46aDONACO INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : DNA) Business Update in Response to COVID-19
AQ
06:46aSmart Eye Camera Got Listed in the Valued Supplier List of IAPB for the First Time as a Medical Device from Japanese Corporate
BU
06:45aNEXITY : Covid-19 impact, Shareholders' meeting to go ahead on 19 May 2020 and 2019 dividend confirmed but reduced to 2 per share
GL
06:45a79,971 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares
GL
06:43aCREDIT AGRICOLE : France's Thales withdraws final dividend, suspends outlook
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. : CEMEX B DE C : resumes Mexico operations after brief pause due to coronavirus
23M COMPANY : 3M : Trump Administration Orders 167 Million Face Masks From 3M for Coronavirus Pandemic -- 3rd U..
3ALCON INC. : ALCON : Provides Update on COVID-19
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : Samsung Electronics beats first-quarter estimates, braces for bigger blow from coronaviru..
5CRÉDIT AGRICOLE : CREDIT AGRICOLE : France's Thales withdraws final dividend, suspends outlook
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group