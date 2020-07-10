Log in
07/10/2020 | 10:06am EDT
Lundin

The Edvard Grieg field with nearby fields and discoveries. (Illustration: Lundin Energy Norway)

10/07/2020 Oil and gas company Lundin Energy Norway has distinguished itself through standardised use of formation and long-term testing of reservoirs before making important decisions regarding developing discoveries.

Formation testing - or Drill Stem Tests (DST) - provide important information about how oil and gas flow through the reservoir and into wells. This provides a good picture of the extent of a reservoir, and thus a better foundation for decisions on how many wells should be drilled and where they should be placed. According to the jury, this can even reduce the need for wells in a best case scenario.

For quite some time, formation testing has not received much priority on the Norwegian Shelf; however, Lundin is a positive exception in this area. The company can point to very good results on discoveries and fields, both in the North Sea and the Barents Sea.

The nomination includes efforts such as Lundin's commitment within improved recovery on the Edvard Grieg field in the North Sea. The company's focus on continuous data acquisition has contributed to increase the reserves in the field by 15 million standard cubic metres of oil equivalents (Sm3 o.e.) since the PDO. This corresponds to an increase in the recovery rate from 38 to 52 per cent.

According to the jury, this is mainly due to comprehensive and systematic data acquisition in the form of logs, core samples, formation tests and drilling of pilots.

Lundin also demonstrates a willingness to test complex reservoirs that are new on the Norwegian Shelf, according to the jury.

Updated: 10/07/2020

Disclaimer

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 14:05:07 UTC
