Lung Therapeutics, Inc. : Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Board Member

Lung Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan, pulmonary indications, announced today the hiring of Charles T. Garner as Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of R.A. Session, II, to the company’s Board of Directors.

Garner and Session both join Lung Therapeutics at a time of growth and expansion for the company. In the past twelve months, Lung Therapeutics successfully completed a multi-site clinical trial of its lead drug candidate, LTI-01, in patients with Loculated Pleural Effusion (LPE). Moreover, the company completed IND-enabling studies and further proof of mechanism studies for its second product candidate, LTI-03, in development for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

New CFO Charles T. Garner

“I am very excited to be joining Lung Therapeutics at this key stage of growth,” commented Garner. “With the completed clinical trial, LTI-01 has great promise as the first therapeutic alternative to invasive surgical procedures. In addition, the company’s drug candidate LTI-03 is targeting a novel mechanism to address a clear unmet need in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.”

Garner brings over 20 years of investment banking, corporate finance, business development and financial operational experience to Lung Therapeutics. Most recently, Garner was a life sciences industry consultant to private and public life sciences companies, providing financial and advisory services. Prior to this, he was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer for Recro Pharma, Inc., successfully leading the company’s initial public offering and acquisition of select assets from Alkermes, plc. Garner began his professional career as a certified public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers and, while an investment banker for Deutsche Bank AG, raised or advised on more than $8 billion of financial and advisory transactions for healthcare clients.

New Board Member R.A. Session, II

Session has almost 20 years’ experience in the life sciences industry, primarily in business development, corporate strategy and financial roles. Currently, he is Chief Business Officer of the gene therapy subsidiaries of BridgeBio Pharma. Prior to this, Session served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development for AveXis, Inc., prior to its $8.7 billion sale to Novartis AG. Before joining AveXis, he served in various roles for PTC Therapeutics, Inc., including vice president of commercial development. Session’s previous roles include senior manager of commercial portfolio and post deal analytics in the managed markets group at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals. He also held several positions, including senior financial analyst, in the strategic business group of the pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson.

“As our pipeline assets advance in clinical development, we continue to expand our team’s industry expertise,” stated Brian Windsor, CEO of Lung Therapeutics. “Chuck’s strong track record with capital raises, financial operations and business development for emerging growth biotechnology companies, and R.A.’s significant and broad biopharma experience, will serve Lung Therapeutics and our investors well as our pipeline progresses.”

About Lung Therapeutics, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lung Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company formed to leverage decades of leading research in orphan, pulmonary indications for which there is an unmet medical need. The company’s lead drug, LTI-01, is in development for Loculated Pleural Effusion (LPE) and has successfully completed a clinical trial in LPE patients. The company’s second drug candidate, LTI-03, is in development for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and is ready to enter clinical development. For more information, visit lungtx.com.

