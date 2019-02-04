Lung Therapeutics, Inc. : Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Board Member

Lung
Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
developing novel therapeutics for orphan, pulmonary indications,
announced today the hiring of Charles
T. Garner as Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of R.A.
Session, II, to the company’s Board of Directors.
Charles T. Garner, Chief Financial Officer, Lung Therapeutics, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
Garner and Session both join Lung Therapeutics at a time of growth and
expansion for the company. In the past twelve months, Lung Therapeutics
successfully completed a multi-site clinical trial of its lead drug
candidate, LTI-01,
in patients with Loculated
Pleural Effusion (LPE). Moreover, the company completed IND-enabling
studies and further proof of mechanism studies for its second product
candidate, LTI-03,
in development for Idiopathic
Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).
New CFO Charles T. Garner
“I am very excited to be joining Lung Therapeutics at this key stage of
growth,” commented Garner. “With the completed clinical trial, LTI-01
has great promise as the first therapeutic alternative to invasive
surgical procedures. In addition, the company’s drug candidate LTI-03 is
targeting a novel mechanism to address a clear unmet need in Idiopathic
Pulmonary Fibrosis.”
Garner brings over 20 years of investment banking, corporate finance,
business development and financial operational experience to Lung
Therapeutics. Most recently, Garner was a life sciences industry
consultant to private and public life sciences companies, providing
financial and advisory services. Prior to this, he was Chief Financial
Officer and Chief Business Officer for Recro Pharma, Inc., successfully
leading the company’s initial public offering and acquisition of select
assets from Alkermes, plc. Garner began his professional career as a
certified public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers and, while an
investment banker for Deutsche Bank AG, raised or advised on more than
$8 billion of financial and advisory transactions for healthcare clients.
New Board Member R.A. Session, II
Session has almost 20 years’ experience in the life sciences industry,
primarily in business development, corporate strategy and financial
roles. Currently, he is Chief Business Officer of the gene therapy
subsidiaries of BridgeBio Pharma. Prior to this, Session served as
Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development for
AveXis, Inc., prior to its $8.7 billion sale to Novartis AG. Before
joining AveXis, he served in various roles for PTC Therapeutics, Inc.,
including vice president of commercial development. Session’s previous
roles include senior manager of commercial portfolio and post deal
analytics in the managed markets group at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals.
He also held several positions, including senior financial analyst, in
the strategic business group of the pharmaceutical division of Johnson &
Johnson.
“As our pipeline assets advance in clinical development, we continue to
expand our team’s industry expertise,” stated Brian Windsor, CEO of Lung
Therapeutics. “Chuck’s strong track record with capital raises,
financial operations and business development for emerging growth
biotechnology companies, and R.A.’s significant and broad biopharma
experience, will serve Lung Therapeutics and our investors well as our
pipeline progresses.”
About Lung Therapeutics, Inc.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lung Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical
stage biopharmaceutical company formed to leverage decades of leading
research in orphan, pulmonary indications for which there is an unmet
medical need. The company’s lead drug, LTI-01, is in development for
Loculated Pleural Effusion (LPE) and has successfully completed a
clinical trial in LPE patients. The company’s second drug candidate,
LTI-03, is in development for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and is ready
to enter clinical development. For more information, visit lungtx.com.
