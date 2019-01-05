Log in
Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Issues Voluntary Recall of Ceftriaxone for Injection USP, 250mg, 500mg, 1g and 2g

01/05/2019 | 06:00am EST

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 5 lots of Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, 250mg, 10 lots of Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, 500mg, 24 lots of Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, 1g and 3 lots of Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP 2g, to the hospital/physician level. The products have been found to contain visual grey particulate matter in reconstituted vials.

Improper piercing and use of a needle greater than 21 gauge (larger internal diameter), while reconstituting the vial, can push rubber flecks into the solution. There were no grey flecks seen prior to the reconstitution of the vials and the issue was identified upon standard visual inspection prior to patient administration.

If injected, this product (containing rubber particulate matter from the stopper) could cause vein irritation/phlebitis or pulmonary embolic events that could result in permanent impairment of body function or damage to body structures, such as the lungs and vascular system. In addition, as ceftriaxone can be administered intramuscularly, the use of the product may result in local muscle inflammation and/or abscesses.

Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, is used as a sterile, semi-synthetic, broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous or intramuscular administration. It is used to reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of ceftriaxone sodium and other antibacterial drugs Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by bacteria. To date, the Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recalled lots.

Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, is packaged in a glass vial, in pack of 10, containing 10 vials in a carton, with NDC 68180-611-10, 68180-622-10, 68180-633-10, 68180-644-10 and as single pack containing one glass vial in a carton with NDC 68180-611-01, 68180-622-01, 68180-633-01.

The lots of Ceftriaxone for Injection USP, 250mg, 500mg, 1g and 2g included in the recall are listed in the table below:

                   
Product Name     NDC     Lot Number     Expiration Date
Ceftriaxone for Injection USP, 250mg     68180-611-10     C600182     09/2019
    68180-611-10     C600136     08/2019
    68180-611-01     C600142     08/2019
    68180-611-10     C700147     05/2020
    68180-611-10     C700207     09/2020
Ceftriaxone for Injection USP, 500mg     68180-622-01     C600218     09/2019
    68180-622-10     C600219     09/2019
    68180-622-10     C600126     08/2019
    68180-622-10     C600127     08/2019
    68180-622-10     C600137     08/2019
    68180-622-10     C600143     08/2019
    68180-622-01     C600173     08/2019
    68180-622-10     C700146     05/2020
    68180-622-10     C700208     09/2020
    68180-622-10     C700209     09/2020
Ceftriaxone for Injection USP, 1g     68180-633-10     C600106     05/2019
    68180-633-10     C600108     05/2019
    68180-633-01     C600110     05/2019
    68180-633-10     C600174     09/2019
    68180-633-10     C600179     09/2019
    68180-633-10     C600180     09/2019
    68180-633-10     C600181     09/2019
    68180-633-10     C700110     03/2020
    68180-633-10     C700111     03/2020
    68180-633-10     C700131     05/2020
    68180-633-10     C700132     05/2020
    68180-633-10     C700138     05/2020
    68180-633-01     C700143     05/2020
    68180-633-10     C600128     08/2019
    68180-633-01     C600130     08/2019
    68180-633-10     C600138     08/2019
    68180-633-10     C700108     03/2020
    68180-633-10     C700109     03/2020
    68180-633-10     C700112     03/2020
    68180-633-10     C700129     05/2020
    68180-633-10     C700130     05/2020
    68180-633-10     C700142     05/2020
    68180-633-10     C700145     05/2020
    68180-633-01     C700113     03/2020
Ceftriaxone for Injection USP, 2g     68180-644-10     C600109     05/2019
    68180-644-10     C600129     08/2019
    68180-644-10     C600135     08/2019
           

Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, 250mg, Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, 500mg, Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, 1g and Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, 2g were distributed Nationwide to Wholesalers / Drug chains.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is notifying its distributors by phone and through recall notification and is arranging for return of all recalled product lots.

Hospitals / Physicians that have Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, which are being recalled should stop using and return to Genco Pharmaceuticals Services “a subsidiary of FedEx Supply Chain” 6101 North 64th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53218, Tel: (855) 838-5786.

Questions regarding this recall can be made by contacting GENCO Pharmaceutical Services at 1-855-838-5786 Monday – Friday 7:30 am to 6:00 pm EST. For reimbursement, please have the recalled lots returned to GENCO, the lot number can be found on the side of the vial. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.


© Business Wire 2019
