Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Issues Voluntary Recall of Ceftriaxone for Injection USP, 250mg, 500mg, 1g and 2g

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 5 lots of
Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, 250mg, 10 lots of Ceftriaxone for
Injection, USP, 500mg, 24 lots of Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, 1g and
3 lots of Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP 2g, to the hospital/physician
level. The products have been found to contain visual grey particulate
matter in reconstituted vials.
Improper piercing and use of a needle greater than 21 gauge (larger
internal diameter), while reconstituting the vial, can push rubber
flecks into the solution. There were no grey flecks seen prior to the
reconstitution of the vials and the issue was identified upon standard
visual inspection prior to patient administration.
If injected, this product (containing rubber particulate matter from the
stopper) could cause vein irritation/phlebitis or pulmonary embolic
events that could result in permanent impairment of body function or
damage to body structures, such as the lungs and vascular system. In
addition, as ceftriaxone can be administered intramuscularly, the use of
the product may result in local muscle inflammation and/or abscesses.
Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, is used as a sterile,
semi-synthetic, broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous
or intramuscular administration. It is used to reduce the development of
drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of ceftriaxone
sodium and other antibacterial drugs Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP,
should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or
strongly suspected to be caused by bacteria. To date, the Company has
not received any reports of adverse events related to the recalled lots.
Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, is packaged in a glass vial, in pack of
10, containing 10 vials in a carton, with NDC 68180-611-10,
68180-622-10, 68180-633-10, 68180-644-10 and as single
pack containing one glass vial in a carton with NDC 68180-611-01,
68180-622-01, 68180-633-01.
The lots of Ceftriaxone for Injection USP, 250mg, 500mg, 1g and 2g
included in the recall are listed in the table below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product Name
|
|
|
NDC
|
|
|
Lot Number
|
|
|
Expiration Date
|
Ceftriaxone for Injection USP, 250mg
|
|
|
68180-611-10
|
|
|
C600182
|
|
|
09/2019
|
|
|
68180-611-10
|
|
|
C600136
|
|
|
08/2019
|
|
|
68180-611-01
|
|
|
C600142
|
|
|
08/2019
|
|
|
68180-611-10
|
|
|
C700147
|
|
|
05/2020
|
|
|
68180-611-10
|
|
|
C700207
|
|
|
09/2020
|
Ceftriaxone for Injection USP, 500mg
|
|
|
68180-622-01
|
|
|
C600218
|
|
|
09/2019
|
|
|
68180-622-10
|
|
|
C600219
|
|
|
09/2019
|
|
|
68180-622-10
|
|
|
C600126
|
|
|
08/2019
|
|
|
68180-622-10
|
|
|
C600127
|
|
|
08/2019
|
|
|
68180-622-10
|
|
|
C600137
|
|
|
08/2019
|
|
|
68180-622-10
|
|
|
C600143
|
|
|
08/2019
|
|
|
68180-622-01
|
|
|
C600173
|
|
|
08/2019
|
|
|
68180-622-10
|
|
|
C700146
|
|
|
05/2020
|
|
|
68180-622-10
|
|
|
C700208
|
|
|
09/2020
|
|
|
68180-622-10
|
|
|
C700209
|
|
|
09/2020
|
Ceftriaxone for Injection USP, 1g
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C600106
|
|
|
05/2019
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C600108
|
|
|
05/2019
|
|
|
68180-633-01
|
|
|
C600110
|
|
|
05/2019
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C600174
|
|
|
09/2019
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C600179
|
|
|
09/2019
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C600180
|
|
|
09/2019
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C600181
|
|
|
09/2019
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C700110
|
|
|
03/2020
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C700111
|
|
|
03/2020
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C700131
|
|
|
05/2020
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C700132
|
|
|
05/2020
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C700138
|
|
|
05/2020
|
|
|
68180-633-01
|
|
|
C700143
|
|
|
05/2020
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C600128
|
|
|
08/2019
|
|
|
68180-633-01
|
|
|
C600130
|
|
|
08/2019
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C600138
|
|
|
08/2019
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C700108
|
|
|
03/2020
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C700109
|
|
|
03/2020
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C700112
|
|
|
03/2020
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C700129
|
|
|
05/2020
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C700130
|
|
|
05/2020
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C700142
|
|
|
05/2020
|
|
|
68180-633-10
|
|
|
C700145
|
|
|
05/2020
|
|
|
68180-633-01
|
|
|
C700113
|
|
|
03/2020
|
Ceftriaxone for Injection USP, 2g
|
|
|
68180-644-10
|
|
|
C600109
|
|
|
05/2019
|
|
|
68180-644-10
|
|
|
C600129
|
|
|
08/2019
|
|
|
68180-644-10
|
|
|
C600135
|
|
|
08/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, 250mg, Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP,
500mg, Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, 1g and Ceftriaxone for Injection,
USP, 2g were distributed Nationwide to Wholesalers / Drug chains.
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is notifying its distributors by phone and
through recall notification and is arranging for return of all recalled
product lots.
Hospitals / Physicians that have Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP, which
are being recalled should stop using and return to Genco Pharmaceuticals
Services “a subsidiary of FedEx Supply Chain” 6101 North 64th Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53218, Tel: (855) 838-5786.
Questions regarding this recall can be made by contacting GENCO
Pharmaceutical Services at 1-855-838-5786 Monday – Friday 7:30 am to
6:00 pm EST. For reimbursement, please have the recalled lots returned
to GENCO, the lot number can be found on the side of the vial. Consumers
should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have
experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this
drug product.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this
product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting
program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190105005007/en/