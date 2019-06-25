Lurie Children's Dedicates New Family Lounge at The Chicago Institute for Fetal Health to NRG

- Through its Choose to Give program, NRG commits $1 million to Lurie Children’s Hospital -

Representatives from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago joined representatives from NRG today to celebrate the dedication of the Family Lounge at The Chicago Institute for Fetal Health.

Rendering of a portion of the Chicago Institute for Fetal Health family lounge dedicated to NRG in recognition of its $1 million commitment to Lurie Children's Hospital (Photo: Business Wire)

Lurie Children’s presented NRG, a leading electricity and natural gas supplier, with a plaque that recognized the company’s $1 million commitment to Lurie Children’s and identified the lounge as the NRG Family Lounge. Representatives also unveiled several renderings of the new space.

The contribution is the result of Lurie Children’s participation in NRG’s Choose to Give program. Under Choose to Give, established in 2017, NRG makes a $50 contribution to Lurie Children’s for every customer that signs up for the Lurie Children’s plan. Then, for every year the customer remains on the plan, NRG contributes 1% of the customer’s supply portion of their bill to Lurie Children’s. NRG expects to surpass $1 million before the end of year.

“Through the use of cutting-edge diagnostics and advanced fetal interventions when necessary, The Chicago Institute for Fetal Health is able to offer care for the full spectrum of fetal conditions,” said Dr. Aimen Shaaban, Director, The Chicago Institute for Fetal Health. “Our focus is on innovation and partnership. We’re so happy to partner with NRG on this endeavor.”

The Family Lounge will complement the hospital’s approach to fetal care with an outpatient clinic providing a quiet and warm environment, designed to put families at ease and make them comfortable during lengthy and often emotionally-charged appointments. Three individual waiting areas, or “nesting rooms,” will give families a private space to meet with multiple specialists in same day appointments and discuss their baby’s condition and treatment options.

“The overwhelming success of the Lurie Children’s Choose to Give plan proves NRG customers value the amazing work done at the hospital,” said Keri Murschell, Director of Innovation and Customer Service, NRG Retail East. “Lurie Children’s is a tremendous asset to the Chicago area. NRG is honored to be part of a place that will bring comfort to expectant mothers and thrilled to be able to help our customers be a part as well.”

The space is projected to be completed in summer 2020.

###

About NRG

At NRG, we’re redefining power by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We create value by generating electricity and serving more than 3 million residential and commercial customers through our portfolio of retail electricity brands. A Fortune 500 company, NRG delivers customer-focused solutions for managing electricity, while enhancing energy choice and working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy, @nrginsight.

About Lurie Children’s

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is ranked as the top pediatric hospital in Illinois, and #10 in the U.S. in the U.S.News & World Report 2018-2019 Honor Roll rankings. Lurie Children’s provides superior pediatric care in a state-of-the-art hospital that offers the latest benefits and innovations in medical technology, family-friendly design and research through the Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute. The main hospital is located in downtown Chicago on the campus of its academic partner, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Lurie Children’s has a network of 13 outpatient centers and 15 partner hospitals, providing top pediatric care across the greater Chicago area. As a nonprofit hospital, Lurie Children’s relies on philanthropic support to care for nearly 213,000 children each year. Learn more at luriechildrens.org.

