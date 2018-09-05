Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lutheran Services Carolinas Chooses MatrixCare for SNF and Senior Living Technology Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 03:55pm CEST

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatrixCare®, the largest long-term, post-acute care (LTPAC) technology provider in the United States and perennial winner of the coveted Best in KLAS award for Long-Term Care software, has been selected as Lutheran Services Carolinas’ Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) and Senior Living EHR platform partner. MatrixCare will initially be rolled out to LSC’s senior living community in Salisbury, NC, with plans to implement MatrixCare technology in all Lutheran Services Carolinas locations.

Positioned across North Carolina, Lutheran Services Carolinas offers a wide range of residential options and services to North Carolina seniors including vibrant retirement communities, quality rehabilitation and skilled care nursing services, assisted living residences, at-home care and nursing services, adult day services, and caregiver support. Lutheran Services Carolinas also works with human service providers and governmental agencies who offer subsidized housing in Charlotte, NC, to provide community support service programs that help residents become self-sufficient and remain as independent as possible.

Lutheran Services Carolinas joins the growing list of LTPAC providers upgrading to MatrixCare to take advantage of better interoperability, better ease of use, better analytics, better service, better long-term vendor stability, and better outcomes performance.

About MatrixCare

Current and multi-time winner of the prestigious Best in KLAS for Long-Term Care Software award, MatrixCare is the complete solution for growing organizations that need to successfully manage risk in care delivery across the LTPAC spectrum. Trusted by more than 13,000 facility-based care settings and more than 2,500 home care, home health and hospice organizations, MatrixCare’s solutions help ACOs, skilled nursing and senior living providers, life plan communities (CCRCs), and home health organizations to connect, collaborate and prosper as we migrate to a fee-for-value healthcare system. In addition to EHR components purpose-built for any LTPAC care-setting, MatrixCare also includes solutions to systematically increase clinical quality: Enterprise Analytics, robust Clinical Decision Support and the industry’s first Care Coordination platform to create a true, person-centric, e-longitudinal health record and enable LTPAC providers to efficiently manage the populations under their care. Visit www.matrixcare.com and www.carecommunity.com for more information.

MatrixCare is a registered trademark of MatrixCare.

Media Contact:
Mary Beth Mohn
VP of Marketing
Ph: 952-995-9904

MatrixCare Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:19pEVOLVING GOLD : IIROC Trading Halt - EVG
AQ
04:19puBreakiFix Grows in North Carolina, Opens New Store in Concord
GL
04:17pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG Traffic and Capacity Statistics - August 2018
PU
04:17pSOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP : 4 Ways to Save the Planet While Saving Money
PU
04:17pNB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND : Conversion of Securities
PU
04:16pBHP BILLITON : buys into Ecuador copper project with $35 million SolGold stake
RE
04:16pIntelliClear Selects Fondos Unidos de Puerto Rico as its 2018 Clarity Trust Recipient
GL
04:16pBreakthrough Discovery Leads to Invention of neurolenses® – New Treatment for Millions Who Suffer from Headaches, Neck/Shoulder Pain and Eyestrain When Using Digital Devices
GL
04:15pTWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : Fox invests $100 million in broadcasting platform Caffeine
RE
04:15pGAZPROM NEFT' : Mubadala Petroleum, Gazprom Neft, Russian Direct Investment Fund announce completion of transaction to jointly develop oil fields in Western Siberia
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.