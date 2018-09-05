Lutheran Services Carolinas Chooses MatrixCare for SNF and Senior Living Technology Solutions

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatrixCare®, the largest long-term, post-acute care (LTPAC) technology provider in the United States and perennial winner of the coveted Best in KLAS award for Long-Term Care software, has been selected as Lutheran Services Carolinas’ Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) and Senior Living EHR platform partner. MatrixCare will initially be rolled out to LSC’s senior living community in Salisbury, NC, with plans to implement MatrixCare technology in all Lutheran Services Carolinas locations.



Positioned across North Carolina, Lutheran Services Carolinas offers a wide range of residential options and services to North Carolina seniors including vibrant retirement communities, quality rehabilitation and skilled care nursing services, assisted living residences, at-home care and nursing services, adult day services, and caregiver support. Lutheran Services Carolinas also works with human service providers and governmental agencies who offer subsidized housing in Charlotte, NC, to provide community support service programs that help residents become self-sufficient and remain as independent as possible.

Lutheran Services Carolinas joins the growing list of LTPAC providers upgrading to MatrixCare to take advantage of better interoperability, better ease of use, better analytics, better service, better long-term vendor stability, and better outcomes performance.

About MatrixCare

Current and multi-time winner of the prestigious Best in KLAS for Long-Term Care Software award, MatrixCare is the complete solution for growing organizations that need to successfully manage risk in care delivery across the LTPAC spectrum. Trusted by more than 13,000 facility-based care settings and more than 2,500 home care, home health and hospice organizations, MatrixCare’s solutions help ACOs, skilled nursing and senior living providers, life plan communities (CCRCs), and home health organizations to connect, collaborate and prosper as we migrate to a fee-for-value healthcare system. In addition to EHR components purpose-built for any LTPAC care-setting, MatrixCare also includes solutions to systematically increase clinical quality: Enterprise Analytics, robust Clinical Decision Support and the industry’s first Care Coordination platform to create a true, person-centric, e-longitudinal health record and enable LTPAC providers to efficiently manage the populations under their care. Visit www.matrixcare.com and www.carecommunity.com for more information.

