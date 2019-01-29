Lutronic Vision Initiates Preclinical Trial of R:GEN™ Laser for the Treatment of Dry AMD

BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lutronic Vision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lutronic Corporation, announced today that it has initiated a preclinical trial to determine the optimal setting for its R:GEN™ laser for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration (Dry AMD). This study has been initiated at the University of Southern California with Stan Louie, PharmD, Professor of Pharmacy, as the Lead Investigator, and Juan Carlos Martinez Camarillo, MD, Assistant Professor of Research Ophthalmology. At the conclusion of this study, Lutronic Vision will be poised to initiate clinical evaluation of the R:GEN™ laser’s ability to treat Dry AMD.



AMD is an age-related ocular condition which affects people 50 years and older. AMD is the third leading cause of blindness worldwide and the primary leading cause of vision loss in the Western world. It is estimated that close to 288 million people will be affected by AMD by 2040. In the United States, approximately 15 million individuals suffer from some form of AMD, where due to a rise in the aging population, it is estimated that the prevalence will double by 2020. AMD is classified as either dry (non-exudative) or wet (exudative) disease. Unfortunately, there is currently no effective treatment for Dry AMD, the most common form of the disease.

Mark Humayun, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology and Biomedical Engineering at USC and co-inventor of the Argus II retinal prosthesis, said, “As a clinician-engineer, I look forward to exploring potential treatments for Dry AMD in an effort to stop vision loss and help individuals maintain their independence.”

ABOUT LUTRONIC VISION

Lutronic Vision is bringing to market the world’s first laser for Selective Retina Therapy™ with Real Time Feedback (RTF) Technology. Our system, named R:GEN™, is a fully integrated laser platform that safely and precisely targets the Retina Pigmented Epithelium to re-generate and re-store its function. Whereas older retinal photocoagulator lasers destroyed retinal tissue in an effort to preserve vision, R:GEN aims to revitalize retinal tissue by stimulating repair. Through this pioneering mechanism, we aim to introduce a new concept in ophthalmic retinal lasers that will ultimately lead to better vision and an improved lifestyle for patients and practitioners around the world.

ABOUT LUTRONIC CORPORATION

Lutronic, a leading innovator of Aesthetic, Vision, and Surgical lasers and related technology, was established in 1997 to bring intuitive, robust, versatile devices which are affordable and efficacious to the worldwide medical community. Committed to improving medicine, Lutronic partners with key opinion leaders to advance science and ensure efficacy of its systems.

With a focus on physician needs and patient outcomes, Lutronic dedicates time and funding toward the development of devices that offer features and improvements not found in today’s market. Devoting more than 15% of revenue to R&D, Lutronic holds more than 137 current and pending patents. With more than 430 employees worldwide, Lutronic has offices in the US, Korea, China, Japan, and Europe, distributors world-wide, focused R&D centers in both the US and Korea, and is ever expanding.

