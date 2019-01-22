Luttrell Staffing Group : Established as 29 Offices Separate from AtWork Personnel to Form New Company

Luttrell
Staffing Group is unveiled as 29 former AtWork
Personnel Services offices are now operating as an independent
staffing enterprise. By establishing Luttrell Staffing Group as a
separate company, founders David and Marty Luttrell will have the
flexibility to more rapidly grow the company and scale operations to
effectively meet the needs of the job seekers and businesses it supports.
“We are so grateful to AtWork for their guidance and unwavering support
today and over the last 25 years,” said David Luttrell, President,
Luttrell Staffing Group. “While we are extremely appreciative of their
partnership, establishing a separate business entity will allow us to
more quickly expand our service lines and move into new verticals,
opening up even more opportunities for our clients and candidates.”
Luttrell Staffing Group currently specializes in industrial, warehouse,
general labor and office/clerical staffing across 29 branch offices in
seven states, including Tennessee, Virginia, California, Illinois,
Georgia, Kentucky and Vermont. This year the company is planning to
expand its presence both geographically and in new industries.
“We’re excited for the future of Luttrell Staffing Group,” said Marty
Luttrell, Vice President, Luttrell Staffing Group. “Our number one
priority is to continue delivering the same level of service that our
clients and candidates have come to expect from us, while simultaneously
executing on big growth plans in 2019.”
In choosing Luttrell Staffing Group as the company’s name, the team is
honoring the strong foundation laid by David and Marty Luttrell. The
company’s values and mission – providing people with job opportunities
and businesses with great people – remain the same.
“The talented team at Luttrell Staffing Group has our complete support
as the company moves into this next phase of growth,” said Jason
Leverant, AtWork Group President and COO. “Their success is well
deserved and we wish them well in their new journey.”
About Luttrell Staffing Group
Luttrell Staffing Group provides comprehensive workforce solutions to
organizations across Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia, Kentucky, Illinois,
California and Vermont. As one of the country’s most trusted recruiting
agencies, the Luttrell Staffing team is a dedicated partner in its
clients’ and candidates’ success and is committed to providing the best
solutions while adhering to the strictest sense of integrity and
service. Luttrell Staffing Group specializes in light industrial,
warehouse, general and skilled labor, construction and office/clerical
jobs, as well as many other rewarding careers.
Luttrell Staffing Group offers customized, strategic workforce solutions
that can help businesses enhance productivity, reduce costs, increase
workforce flexibility, manage risks and save time. For more information
visit www.luttrellstaffing.com.
