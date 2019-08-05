Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Luum : Disrupts Commuter Benefits Space

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 03:18pm EDT

Luum’s software helps employers reimagine benefits for today’s multi-modal commuter

Luum – the leading developer of commuter benefits management software for employers – today announced a major product release that reimagines the outmoded pre-tax commuter benefits model. Luum is introducing the addition of a pre-tax commuter card into its lineup.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005567/en/

Luum's commuter benefits software for employers allows employees to access pre-tax dollars for commute expenses (Photo: Business Wire)

Luum's commuter benefits software for employers allows employees to access pre-tax dollars for commute expenses (Photo: Business Wire)

“Today’s announcement is a win for commuters across the country and the organizations they work for,” said Sohier Hall, President and CEO of Luum. “Employers are wide awake to the reality of how challenging travel to-and-from the workplace can be every day. They want to offer support to their employees by helping make the commute experience a low stress, low cost, productive and healthy part of the day. Luum replaces the traditional pre-tax commuter benefit card with all the virtues of the card but with more flexibility for administrators and more choice for employees. And the user experience is pretty slick. Luum’s emergence in the Human Resources (HR) space only reaffirms our steadfast commitment to solving today’s complex commute challenges for all employers, no matter where they are in their commute program evolution.”

Commuter benefits have seen little innovation since their emergence in the 1980s. Despite the fact that nearly one quarter of workers have left a job due to the commute,1 only 13% of employers offer transit subsidies,2 which often experience low employee enrollment due to lack of program awareness, flexibility, or convenience. More and more employers around the country are recognizing the vital role that commuter benefits play in the total workplace experience and the health of the organization. Luum is out to close the gap – by introducing a pre-tax commuter card alongside Luum’s existing suite of tools to optimize commute programs for today’s multi-modal commuter.

Luum has historically served transportation, real estate and parking professionals with its enterprise commute management software. Luum is moving into the HR benefits administration space to help employers give more of their employees access to pre-tax benefits, commuter subsidies and reimbursements across more commute modes. Employers save more on payroll tax while a greater number of employees save by paying eligible commute expenses with pre-tax dollars. Luum’s software gives administrators the runway to apply eligibility-based commuter benefit policies to achieve specific business objectives – such as reducing parking demand or improving the employee experience.

With this product release, Luum sets itself apart as the only holistic commuter benefits management software that unifies HR, Real Estate & Facilities, and Transportation departments in a single, integrated, data-driven system.

Luum understands that flexible policies and commuter benefits are necessary to improve employee job satisfaction and promote alternative transportation modes. Today’s commuter is multi-modal and tech savvy––entitled to the same flexibility and options afforded by today’s mobility marketplace. Luum’s software empowers organizations to provide pre-tax commuter benefits to employees, while simultaneously managing commuter subsidy limits for transit, parking, and other mobility apps – providing employees benefits for the mobility options they have at their fingertips.

To learn more about bringing Luum to your company, visit: www.luumbenefits.com.

_________________________________

1https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearly-one-quarter-of-workers-have-left-a-job-due-to-a-bad-commute-according-to-robert-half-survey-300716675.html

2https://www.shrm.org/resourcesandtools/hr-topics/benefits/pages/commuting-and-adoption-benefit-limits-2019.aspx

About Luum

Luum is on a mission to make commuter benefits one of the most sought-after employee perks. Luum’s Commuter Benefits Management software is designed to make the administration of benefit policies, parking workflows, and mobility options more automated, seamless, and scalable. The result: a better employee experience, greater visibility of commute program performance, and reduced parking demand.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:35pADOBE : Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines & Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management
PU
03:35pCATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:34pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 5
DJ
03:33pBJ RESTAURANTS : BJS RESTAURANTS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:30pASTALDI : Admitted to the composition with creditors procedure
PU
03:30pDOLLAR GENERAL : Five Must-Have Items for Back to Campus
PU
03:30pORIOLE RESOURCES' : area of gold interest at Madina Bafe has expanded to 16 sq km
PU
03:30pLINDE PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:29pAM BESTTV : Rated Captives Build Surplus, Outperform Commercial Sector, Says AM Best Associate Director
BU
03:28pGANNETT CO., INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
2QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint in shock shift to speed up strategy
4TOTAL : Total sells 30% stake in Trapil pipeline network for 260 million euros
5DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group