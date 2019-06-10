Log in
Luxfer : Set to Join Russell 2000 Index

06/10/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

10 June 2019

MANCHESTER, UK - (BUSINESS WIRE) - Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, announced that is it set to join the Russell 2000 Index, effective after market close on June 28, 2019, according to the preliminary list of additions posted on June 7.

The Russell 2000 index inclusion remains intact for one year. This index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market.

Alok Maskara, Luxfer Chief Executive Officer, said, 'I am proud to see the planning and hard work of Luxfer's many employees culminate in the Company's inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index. This inclusion will allow Luxfer to gain greater visibility among institutional investors.'

For more information on the Russell 2000 Index and the indexes reconstitution, go to the 'Russell Reconstitution' page on the FTSE Russell website.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC ('Luxfer')

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com

Luxfer Investor Contact:

Douglas A. Fox, CFA
Director, Investor Relations

Cassandra Stanford
Communications Specialist

+1 414-269-5319
Investor.relations@luxfer.com

Disclaimer

Luxfer Holdings plc published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 21:17:05 UTC
