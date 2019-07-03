Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Luxfer : to Attend the 19th Annual CJS Securities Summer Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 02:38pm EDT

3 July 2019

MANCHESTER, UK -(July 3, 2019)- Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, will participate in the 19th Annual CJS Securities, Inc. 'New Ideas' Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 9.

To view the presentation that will be shared and discussed at the conference, please click here to visit the Investor Presentation section at Luxfer.com or click link below.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC ('Luxfer')

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

Investor Contact:

Douglas A. Fox, CFA
Director, Investor Relations

Cassandra Stanford
Communications Specialist

+1 414-269-5319
Investor.relations@luxfer.com

Disclaimer

Luxfer Holdings plc published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 18:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:06pTesla, Omnova rise while Broadcom, USANA fall
AQ
03:05pTRANSAT AT : Quebec developer Group Mach withdraws $14-per-share bid for Transat
AQ
03:05pUMH PROPERTIES : Completes acquisition of ohio community
AQ
03:05pSevan Multi-Site Solutions expands into UK and Europe
BU
03:05pOil prices climb as U.S. equities rally, rig count drops
RE
03:03pUNION PACIFIC : Weekly Data
PU
03:03pMEI PHARMA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pFC GLOBAL REALTY : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03:01pSRG GRAPHITE INC : . Changes Company Name to SRG Mining Inc.
AQ
03:01pSan Jacinto College launches The EDGE Center at Houston Spaceport
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank Shops Around Its Equities Unit -- WSJ
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About