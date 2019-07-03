Luxfer : to Attend the 19th Annual CJS Securities Summer Conference

3 July 2019

MANCHESTER, UK -(July 3, 2019)- Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, will participate in the 19th Annual CJS Securities, Inc. 'New Ideas' Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 9.

To view the presentation that will be shared and discussed at the conference, please click here to visit the Investor Presentation section at Luxfer.com or click link below.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC ('Luxfer')

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

Investor Contact:

Douglas A. Fox, CFA

Director, Investor Relations

Cassandra Stanford

Communications Specialist

+1 414-269-5319

Investor.relations@luxfer.com