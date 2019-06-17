Log in
Luxfer : to Attend the 5th Annual Roth London Conference

06/17/2019 | 04:34pm EDT

17 June 2019

MANCHESTER, UK -(June 17, 2019)- Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, to participate in the 5th Annual ROTH London Conference at the InterContinental London Park Lane on Wednesday, June 19. Chief Executive Officer Alok Maskara and Managing Director of Luxfer MEL Technologies Graham Wardlow, will be attending on behalf of Luxfer.

For additional information about the conference, please visit the conference website. To view the presentation that will be shared and discussed at the conference, please click here to visit the Investor Presentation page on Luxfer.com or click link below.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC ('Luxfer')

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

Investor Contact:

Douglas A. Fox, CFA
Director, Investor Relations

Cassandra Stanford
Communications Specialist

+1 414-269-5319
Investor.relations@luxfer.com

Disclaimer

Luxfer Holdings plc published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 20:33:08 UTC
