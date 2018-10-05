Log in
Luxfer : to Report 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results

10/05/2018 | 10:38pm CEST

5 October 2018

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), a global materials technology company, announced today that it will release financial results for the third-quarter of 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. Luxfer has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 1, 2018, on which management will provide a review of the company's third-quarter results.

The Luxfer quarterly report on Form 6-K for the third quarter will be available online prior to the call at www.luxfer.com and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

U.S. participants may access the conference call by telephoning 877-341-8545. U.K. participants may call 08000288438. Participants from other countries may call +1-908-982-4601. The participant conference ID code is 1282019.

Please begin the call-in procedure at least 15 minutes before the conference call starts. The call is expected to last about an hour.

Use the following link to access slides related to the conference call:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1177974&tp_key=86891c011b

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and will remain accessible until the next quarterly report is released. To hear the recording, call 800-585-8367 in the U.S., 08009172646 in the U.K. and +1-404-537-3406 in other countries. Enter conference ID code 1282019 when prompted. Slides used in the presentation and a recording of the call will also be available in the investor relations section of the Luxfer website at www.luxfer.com.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC ('Luxfer')

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered advanced materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial settings. For more information, visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

Contacts
Luxfer Holdings, PLC
Douglas A. Fox - Director, Investor Relations
Cassandra Stanford - Communications Specialist
+1 951-341-2375
Investor.relations@luxfer.com

Disclaimer

Luxfer Holdings plc published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 20:37:00 UTC
