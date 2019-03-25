Luxor : to Acquire KwikBoost, a Leading Provider of Mobile Device Charging Solutions

Luxor acquisition of KwikBoost creates premier mobile device charging and power solutions company

Luxor, a subsidiary of EBSCO Industries, announced that it has acquired KwikBoost, a manufacturer of commercial mobile device charging solutions. Founded in 2010, KwikBoost is known for its patented designs and innovative products that include mobile device charging stations, lockers, charging workstations, and portable charging solutions.

“Our acquisition of KwikBoost is a natural fit with Luxor because we both share a passion for developing products that focus on the customer,” said Paul Roche, President, Luxor. “KwikBoost gives Luxor new capabilities and expertise in the charging solutions market, while Luxor will create opportunities to grow the KwikBoost brand worldwide.”

As the leading mobile device charging company with a solid presence in the higher education and healthcare markets, KwikBoost adds a scalable platform and critical experience in a fast-growing category which will expand Luxor’s existing product portfolio.

“The KwikBoost team and I are excited to be joining Luxor,” said Joe Mecca, CEO, and Co-Founder. “We see tremendous opportunity to leverage the combined momentum of our businesses as we deliver best in class technology solutions that continue addressing the needs of our customers.”

Currently serving over 3,200 customers, KwikBoost designs, manufactures and assembles its charging solutions in the Company’s Dallas facility. KwikBoost customers will continue to receive support and services directly from the KwikBoost team.

“We are thrilled to welcome KwikBoost to the Luxor family and we are looking forward to the next exciting chapter in Luxor’s continued growth and success,” Roche added. “This investment represents an important strategic opportunity to drive technology innovation while providing customers with world-class levels of support for all Luxor and KwikBoost solutions.”

About Luxor

Luxor, a subsidiary of EBSCO Industries, is a global market leader in designing and manufacturing innovative workspace products for diverse industries. Known for employing best practices in manufacturing along with providing exceptional customer service, Luxor develops furniture solutions that foster more collaborative, functional, and productive work environments. Our extensive range of products includes standing desks and tables, industrial carts, computer workstations, charging carts, dry erase boards, and acoustic solutions. For more information, visit www.luxorfurn.com.

About KwikBoost

KwikBoost designs, manufactures, and markets mobile device charging stations, power tables, charging lockers, and custom solutions built to keep devices charged and people connected while on the go. We focus on simple, beautiful, and thoughtful products and services. KwikBoost products power the technology that connects us to the people, activities, and experiences we love. For additional information, visit www.kwikboost.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005353/en/