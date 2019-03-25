Luxor : to Acquire KwikBoost, a Leading Provider of Mobile Device Charging Solutions

Luxor acquisition of KwikBoost creates premier mobile device charging
and power solutions company
Luxor, a subsidiary of EBSCO Industries, announced that it has acquired
KwikBoost, a manufacturer of commercial mobile device charging
solutions. Founded in 2010, KwikBoost is known for its patented designs
and innovative products that include mobile device charging stations,
lockers, charging workstations, and portable charging solutions.
“Our acquisition of KwikBoost is a natural fit with Luxor because we
both share a passion for developing products that focus on the
customer,” said Paul Roche, President, Luxor. “KwikBoost gives Luxor new
capabilities and expertise in the charging solutions market, while Luxor
will create opportunities to grow the KwikBoost brand worldwide.”
As the leading mobile device charging company with a solid presence in
the higher education and healthcare markets, KwikBoost adds a scalable
platform and critical experience in a fast-growing category which will
expand Luxor’s existing product portfolio.
“The KwikBoost team and I are excited to be joining Luxor,” said Joe
Mecca, CEO, and Co-Founder. “We see tremendous opportunity to leverage
the combined momentum of our businesses as we deliver best in class
technology solutions that continue addressing the needs of our
customers.”
Currently serving over 3,200 customers, KwikBoost designs, manufactures
and assembles its charging solutions in the Company’s Dallas facility.
KwikBoost customers will continue to receive support and services
directly from the KwikBoost team.
“We are thrilled to welcome KwikBoost to the Luxor family and we are
looking forward to the next exciting chapter in Luxor’s continued growth
and success,” Roche added. “This investment represents an important
strategic opportunity to drive technology innovation while providing
customers with world-class levels of support for all Luxor and KwikBoost
solutions.”
About Luxor
Luxor, a subsidiary of EBSCO Industries, is a
global market leader in designing and manufacturing innovative workspace
products for diverse industries. Known for employing best practices in
manufacturing along with providing exceptional customer service, Luxor
develops furniture solutions that foster more collaborative, functional,
and productive work environments. Our extensive range of products
includes standing desks and tables, industrial carts, computer
workstations, charging carts, dry erase boards, and acoustic solutions.
For more information, visit www.luxorfurn.com.
About KwikBoost
KwikBoost designs, manufactures, and markets
mobile device charging stations, power tables, charging lockers, and
custom solutions built to keep devices charged and people connected
while on the go. We focus on simple, beautiful, and thoughtful products
and services. KwikBoost products power the technology that connects us
to the people, activities, and experiences we love. For additional
information, visit www.kwikboost.com.
