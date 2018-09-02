Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Luxshare-ICT Demonstrates Ultra Low Power 400G QSFP-DD AOC and Introduces 200G/100G/25G Extended Temperature Class of Optical Pluggable Module/AOC Portfolio for Enterprise/Data Center & 5G Fronthaul at CIOE 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 12:15am CEST

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxshare-ICT, a global designer/manufacturer of cable assembly and connector products, will be announced optics product demonstration to be held during the CIOE 2018 exhibition. The company will feature new 26Gbuad PAM4 optical module types, including 400G QSFP-DD SR8 transceiver, 400G OSFP SR8 transceiver and 200G QSFP56 SR4 transceiver. The company will also demonstrate its industrial leading ultra-low power 400G QSFP-DD AOC operating up to 50Gbps per lane and typical power consumption per end is less than 7.0 Watt.

Luxshare-ICT new MSA-compliant 400G SR8 MPO transceiver, which is enabled by short wavelength multi-mode Digital-Signal-Processing PAM4 signaling technology. PAM4 is a data modulation format that has been adopted by the IEEE for 50Gbs per lane Ethernet traffic and is expected to become the building block for future 50GE, 200GE and 400GE interconnects. Luxshare-ICT also releases MSA-compliant 200G SR8 MPO transceiver, which is enabled by short wavelength multi-mode Clock-Data-Recovery NRZ signaling technology.

Furthermore, Luxshare-ICT is pleased to introduce volume production ready 25Gbps SFP28 product portfolio including SFP28 AOC, SFP28 SR, SFP28 LR and CWDM series for Enterprise/Data Center & 5G Mobile Network Fronthaul applications. In parallel, 200G QSFP-DD/100G QSFP/25G SFP extended temperature class of AOCs operating from -5C~85C environmental condition start to be released to general customers. In addition to high speed optics product family, Luxshare-ICT also offers high performance 400Ge/800Ge QSFP-DD/OSFP DACs, I/O connectors, heat sink with EMI cages and next generation Gen-Z/PCIe interconnect cable solutions

Welcome to see these 8x50G PAM4 QSFP-DD AOCs demonstration in CIOE 2018 booth #1A53-3 at Shenzhen Convention Center.

About Luxshare-ICT
Luxshare-ICT (Shenzhen Stock Code: 002475) is a global designer and manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions for consumer, automotive, cloud, and enterprise applications. Dedicated to flexible design, agile manufacturing, and collaborative partnerships, Luxshare-ICT works with technology leaders to create innovative solutions that transform our industries. Learn more at http://en.luxshare-ict.com/product/index112.html

Contact at Nova.Xu@luxshare-ict.com

Logo_Luxshare-ICT_Color_OL.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:36aSPLAT : Montgomery's Wizard World canceled... again
AQ
01:06aSky to invest in Israeli VC fund and open Berlin office
RE
12:40aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Italy’s Balotelli, Pellegri called up for Nations League
AQ
12:40aLITTLE BK : TEDxLagos, Union Bank host Olasupo Sasore, others
AQ
12:19aCARREFOUR : ‘Carrefour Qatar’ revamps mobile app for customers
AQ
12:15aLuxshare-ICT Demonstrates Ultra Low Power 400G QSFP-DD AOC and Introduces 200G/100G/25G Extended Temperature Class of Optical Pluggable Module/AOC Portfolio for Enterprise/Data Center & 5G Fronthaul at CIOE 2018
GL
09/01SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : High-Severity Flaws Patched in Schneider Electric Products
AQ
09/01NASPERS : Bradley Grobler sends Kaizer Chiefs packing and SuperSport United into #MTN8 final
AQ
09/01SMARTPHONE SELFIE CHALLENGE : HUAWEI nova 3 vs. iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy A8+
AQ
09/01INDIAN OIL : Gas stoves, cylinders distributed
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Luxshare-ICT Demonstrates Ultra Low Power 400G QSFP-DD AOC and Introduces 200G/100G/25G Extended Temperatur..
2CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : ‘Carrefour Qatar’ revamps mobile app for customers
3THE LITTLE BK : LITTLE BK : TEDxLagos, Union Bank host Olasupo Sasore, others
4JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Italy’s Balotelli, Pellegri called up for Nations ..
5COMCAST CORPORATION : Sky to invest in Israeli VC fund and open Berlin office

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.