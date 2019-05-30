Luxshare-ICT and Innovium Announce Interoperability of 400G QSFP-DD Active Copper Cable (ACC) with TERALYNX(TM) Switch at Computex

TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxshare-ICT, a leader of low power connectivity solutions for 100G, 200G, and 400G port enabled networks and Innovium, Inc., a leading provider of networking switch solutions for data centers, today announced the successful interoperability of direct attached Active Copper Cables (ACC), and Active Optic Cables (AOC) connectivity solution with Innovium’s industry-leading 12.8Tbps TERALYNX™ switch silicon. The companies will demonstrate their products live at Computex, to be held May 28 thru June 1, 2019 at the Nangang Exhibition Center and the World Trade Center Exhibition Center.



As customers adopt 400G for data center connectivity, the ability to achieve longer reach using 56G PAM4 technology over Direct Attach Cables (DAC) offer customers a major cost savings for high-bandwidth inter-rack connectivity vs currently-available optical solutions. Luxshare-ICT’s 400G AOC QSFP-DD cable use 7 watt maximum per plug cable end which is the lowest power consumption currently available and 50% less versus competing products.

“The extended reach capability of active copper cables (ACC) and leading-edge technology 400G active optical cables (AOC) enables data center customers to drastically reduce cap-ex by leveraging high radix solutions like Innovium’s TERALYNX switch to span across multiple racks”, said Amit Sanyal, VP of Product Management and Marketing at Innovium. “Innovium, the only provider of a low-latency, programmable 12.8Tbps switch silicon in the market, is excited to partner with Luxshare-ICT to announce the successful demonstration of 400GbE interoperability with Luxshare's broad range of both Passive, Active Copper interconnect cable assemblies (ACC) as well as Active Optical cable assemblies (AOC)”.

“We are excited in partnering with Innovium to demonstrate the performance of our unique interconnect technologies designed with advanced features to achieve the speed, signal integrity, EMI containment and thermal efficiencies needed to ramp up to next-generation equipment and networking platforms. This collaboration highlights our vision to build relationships that benefit our customers and partners, and provide flexible solutions to their toughest challenges”, said Henning Hansen, Luxshare-ICT, VP Global sales & advanced technologies.

“Spectra7 is integral in helping to drive the future of the data center interconnects industry, and we are proud to be collaborating with them to demonstrate next-generation high-speed Active Copper Cable solutions,” said Jinhua Chen, Data Center GM at Luxshare-ICT.

TERALYNX offers the world’s fastest 12.8 Terabits/sec throughput while delivering line-rate programmability, large on-chip buffers, breakthrough telemetry, and low-latency. TERALYNX supports 10GbE to 400GbE Ethernet and delivers 128 ports of 100GbE, 64 ports of 200GbE or 32 ports of 400GbE in a single device. Innovium’s patented ground-up design in TERALYNX provides customers clear advantages in programmability, robust tunneling, low latency, power efficiency, and advanced analytics/telemetry that are essential for scale data-centers.

About Luxshare-ICT

With a global manufacturing foot print and R&D offices in California, Taiwan, and Qingxi, Dongguan, Luxshare-ICT delivers breakthrough interconnect solutions that scale bandwidth and deliver end-to-end signal integrity in next-generation platforms requiring single-lane rate 25G, 50G, and 100G connectivity. Since its inception, Luxshare has consistently delivered breakthroughs in interconnect technology including the delivery of the industry’s first 3 meter passive QSFP-DD 400G, as well as the delivery of the industry’s first 400G PAM4 AOC. Luxshare's unique, patented Optamax twinax cables as well as highly automated manufacturing process is the foundation for its high performance and low power at these accelerated bandwidth rates.

About Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com .

About Innovium



Innovium is a leading provider of high performance, innovative switching silicon solutions for data centers. Innovium TERALYNX™ family delivers software compatible products ranging from 3.2Tbps to 12.8Tbps with unmatched power efficiency, radix, programmability, buffers and low latency. Innovium team members have a highly successful track record in delivering several generations of widely deployed data center products. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and is backed by leading venture capital firms including Greylock Partners, Walden Riverwood, Capricorn Investment Group, Qualcomm Ventures, S-Cubed Capital and Redline Capital. For more information, please visit: www.innovium.com .

