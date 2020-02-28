Luxurious Hair Replacement Solutions with HCI Hair Solutions New Central Florida Location

Log in
02/28/2020 | 07:05am EST

LONGWOOD, Fla., Feb. 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Hair Solutions announces their new location. For the past 28 years, HCI Hair Solutions has been providing luxurious hair replacement solutions for Central Florida. Some of their clients travel from all parts of Florida and the country just to place their hair confidence with HCI Hair Solutions.

HCI Hair Solutions Staff

Now clients and new clientele will be able to enjoy their new location: 195 Briar Cliff Drive, Suite 102, Longwood, FL 32779.

"We want you to not only look great but feel great; we restore me than just your hair," says Jackie Barboza, owner of HCI Hair Solutions.

Whether you want stunning hair for a special occasion or everyday hair that makes you look and feel fabulous, HCI Hair solutions can create luxurious and manageable hair. Their caring stylists can create a look that can help restore your confidence.

HCI Hair Solutions realizes that hair loss is a sensitive issue facing both men and women of all ages and cultures. They specialize in providing clients with the latest technologies in the areas of hair replacement, including transplant, low level laser therapy, micropigmation, non-surgical hair transplants, hair extensions, beauty services, as well as low level laser light therapy.

If you are going through chemotherapy and are losing your hair, HCI can also temporarily replace the hair that you've lost. You can have beautiful hair while your own hair is growing back.

Miss. Multinational USA, Daniela Nieto, from the Miss Mudo Latino USA pageant, is also a client with HCI Hair Solutions. They created Miss Multinational USA's hair style for her winning competition.

Their client base is diverse and multi-cultural. No matter what type of hair you have, HCI Hair Solutions can help you achieve the look, thickness, fullness and style that you've always wanted. The HCI Hair Solutions is a member of the American Hair Loss Council, the Better Business Bureau as well as the staff participates in ongoing education and training, staying up to date on the newest trends in the hair loss and beauty industry.

For more information about HCI Hair Solutions and their services, call (407) 830-0554 or visit their stunning new location at 195 Briar Cliff Drive, Suite 102, Longwood, FL 32779.

Additional information: https://www.hciorlando.com

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0227s2p-hci-hair-team-300dpi.jpg
*Photo caption: HCI Hair Solutions Staff Photo.

Twitter: #LuxuriousHairwithHCIHairSolutions #HCIHairSolutions

News Source: HCI Hair Solutions

Related link: https://www.hciorlando.com

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/luxurious-hair-replacement-solutions-with-hci-hair-solutions-new-central-florida-location/
