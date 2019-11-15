Luxury Beauty Brand House of Sillage Announces Collaboration with Fashion Designer Christian Cowan, Debuted at New York Fashion Week

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Sillage, a global leader in luxury haute parfumerie and cosmétique, is excited to announce the revolutionary cross collaboration with fashion designer, Christian Cowan. Cowan has created flamboyant statement outfits for celebrities in the ranks of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Cardi B and is now collaborating with the pinnacle of haute parfumerie, House of Sillage, a worldwide niche fragrance brand sold in over 33 countries in the most luxurious department stores, including Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale’s. The collection debuted at New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 during Christian Cowan’s Spring Summer 2020 Fashion Show.



The House of Sillage collection, comprised of a unisex fragrance and Bow Lipstick Case Set, is lacquered in a black and white checkered design, reflecting the fusion of two industry creatives. During Look 18 at the fashion show, the model accessorized the Bow Lipstick Case as a stunning necklace, and sprayed the fragrance while strutting down the runway, immersing the audience in a sensory experience.

House of Sillage Founder & CEO, Nicole Mather, says, “Christian loves color and sparkle in his designs as do I, and we both have an affinity for the black and white checkered design. I created a few years back Vertu de Grandeur in the globe and travel case, which has been exclusive to Bloomingdale’s. Not only was the black and white checkered a signature to Bloomingdale’s and their iconic floors, but I was originally inspired by the amazing splendor of the marble black and white floors of the Castle in Versailles, one of the most spectacular places in the world.” The pattern also pays tribute to Cowan’s work on the cover of Cardi B’s debut studio album, “Invasion of Privacy,” where the hip hop artist is boldly donning Cowan’s checkered suit.

The collection’s featured parfum is none other than the best-selling Passion de L’Amour, a sensual oud fragrance embodying warm, sweet vanilla and caramel notes – whisking one away to an exotic tropical fantasy in the south pacific. The sumptuous scent also echoes back to Cowan’s nostalgic inspiration for this seasons collection. “The starting point of this collection was my home village in Spain, Moaña,” Cowan says. “The fragrance evokes such strong memories and connects to my childhood memories in Spain – strong femininity, a Mediterranean spirit of warmth and spice.”

Passion de L’Amour’s packaging is revitalized in a striking bottle polished with the signature black and white checkers, designed by House of Sillage. The patented Bow Lipstick Case is finished in a glossy enamel, generously encrusted with over three hundred diamond-cut crystals, and comes with a Diamond Powder Satin Lipstick Refill in the universally flattering nude shade, Baroness. This exquisite case can also house 14 ravishing lipstick shades from the brand’s Haute Cosmétique line, which are all infused with genuine diamond powder and Vitamin E, leaving a luminous, satin finish.

This limited-edition collection will be available in-store and online at Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship New York City store, as well as online at houseofsillage.com on November 14, 2019.

