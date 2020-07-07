Log in
Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market Analysis Highlights Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Rapid Development of Electrified Luxury Vehicles to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

07/07/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the luxury car coachbuilding market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.01 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005635/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Carlsson Fahrzeugtechnik GmbH, Carrosserie Akkermans, Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera Srl, Fioravanti Srl, Italdesign Giugiaro Spa, Mitsuoka Motor Co. Ltd., Moal Inc., Motorima, N2A by Langmesser, and Trasco Bremen GmbH are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

COVID-19 has had an impact on all industries. Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market report provides a thorough analysis of factors that will assist key vendors to boost their businesses.

The rapid development of electrified luxury vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market is segmented as below:

  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43010

Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The luxury car coachbuilding market report covers the following areas:

  • Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market Size
  • Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market Trends
  • Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for custom, hand-built limited-edition luxury vehicles and classic cars as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury car coachbuilding market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury car coachbuilding market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the luxury car coachbuilding market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the luxury car coachbuilding market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury car coachbuilding market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Carlsson Fahrzeugtechnik GmbH
  • Carrosserie Akkermans
  • Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera Srl
  • Fioravanti Srl
  • Italdesign Giugiaro Spa
  • Mitsuoka Motor Co. Ltd.
  • Moal Inc.
  • Motorima
  • N2A by Langmesser
  • Trasco Bremen GmbH

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
