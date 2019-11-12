Luxury Card : Adds New Benefits for Cardmembers

Available immediately for all Luxury Card members as part of the Mastercard World Elite network

LUXURY CARD, a global leader in the premium credit card market, announced additional Cardmember benefits—adding to the list of 2019 new perks. Available immediately and accessible to the entire portfolio—Mastercard® Gold Card ™ , Mastercard® Black Card ™ and Mastercard® Titanium Card ™ .

Designed to reward Cardmembers on everyday value and routine spending, Luxury Card members will benefit from this year’s big brand partnerships, specifically:

Cellular Telephone Protection: Provides coverage for eligible damage or theft of your cellular wireless telephone.

Provides coverage for eligible damage or theft of your cellular wireless telephone. Lyft: Cardmembers who enroll and take five eligible rides in a calendar month will receive a $10 Lyft credit. Credits will be automatically applied to the next ride.

Cardmembers who enroll and take five eligible rides in a calendar month will receive a $10 Lyft credit. Credits will be automatically applied to the next ride. Fandango: Cardmembers who join Fandango will receive 500 Fandango VIP+ points equal to a $5 reward for every two movie tickets they purchase via the Fandango app or fandango.com . Rewards are used toward purchasing movie tickets on Fandango or toward streaming movies and TV shows on FandangoNOW.

Cardmembers who join Fandango will receive 500 Fandango VIP+ points equal to a $5 reward for every two movie tickets they purchase via the Fandango app or . Rewards are used toward purchasing movie tickets on Fandango or toward streaming movies and TV shows on FandangoNOW. Boxed: Cardmembers will receive 5% cash rewards on their eligible Boxed purchases, which can be used toward future eligible purchases on Boxed—a service that makes shopping for bulk items easy and convenient.

Cardmembers will receive 5% cash rewards on their eligible Boxed purchases, which can be used toward future eligible purchases on Boxed—a service that makes shopping for bulk items easy and convenient. Postmates : Cardmembers can enjoy on-demand delivery from over 200,000 restaurants and stores across the United States and receive $5 off eligible orders of $25 or more.

: Cardmembers can enjoy on-demand delivery from over 200,000 restaurants and stores across the United States and receive $5 off eligible orders of $25 or more. Onefinestay: Cardmembers will receive 10% discount on eligible onefinestay bookings, available at over 2,500 rental homes.

Cardmembers will receive 10% discount on eligible onefinestay bookings, available at over 2,500 rental homes. ShopRunner: Cardmembers will enjoy free, unlimited two-day shipping on eligible purchases made at more than 140 online retailers (such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Brooks Brothers, Kate Spade, Newegg, 1-800-Flowers and more), once they enroll for a complimentary ShopRunner membership.

“Customers want experiences and rewards that are convenient and offer value on everyday purchases — adding meaningful benefits keeps Luxury Card top of wallet,” says Customer Experience Vice President Marina Kissam.

Luxury Card is committed to delivering a superior experience for Cardmembers, and these new benefits define another step forward in providing the Luxury Card community a full-service lifestyle experience.

About Luxury Card

Luxury Card is a global leader in the premium credit card market with a mission to shape the industry through innovation, value and service. We believe the Mastercard® Gold Card ™ , Mastercard® Black Card ™ and Mastercard® Titanium Card ™ can pay for themselves with unparalleled rewards, 24/7 Concierge and first-class benefits.

With a card weight of 22 grams and 46 patents issued globally, our stainless steel and carbon credit cards outweigh the competition1.

Luxury Card members receive the best airfare and cash back redemption rates, with points that can be redeemed in any increment and never expire. Points for airfare are redeemed at 2%2 with no blackout dates, airline limitations or seat restrictions. For example, 50,000 points with Luxury Card will get you a $1,000 airline ticket and only a $7503 airline ticket with the nearest competitor. Cardmembers redeem for cash back at a leading rate of up to 2%2 or for various experiences, travel, dining and gift cards.

Luxury Card Concierge® caters to Cardmembers’ every need. Available 24/7 by live chat on our industry-first Luxury Card App, phone and email, dedicated Concierge agents assist with travel itineraries, dining reservations, research and gift sourcing. We deliver first-class service anywhere, anytime.

Luxury Card’s in-house travel program provides an average total value of $5004 per stay in benefits and services at over 3,000 properties worldwide. Mastercard® Gold Card ™ and Mastercard® Black Card ™ members receive complimentary membership and unlimited guest access to more than 1,200 airport lounges around the globe with Priority Pass™ Select.

Luxury Card is accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers in 210 countries with no foreign transaction fees. We are committed to providing top value, benefits and service to make your life simpler and your experiences richer.

About LUXURY MAGAZINE

LUXURY MAGAZINE is published by Luxury Card. The readership comprises Luxury Card members—affluent men and women across the United States, all with an interest in quality, value and service. Produced each quarter by a dedicated team, the publication features world-class editorial and offers a range of luxury categories in every issue, each with a seasonal theme and focus, to expand upon Cardmembers’ wide array of passions. A unique feature of our signature publication is that each issue showcases an artist’s work as the cover art, making it a limited-edition collector’s item. Access LUXURY MAGAZINE anytime, anywhere, on any device at luxurymagazine.com.

1 Credit card weights from 10/6/2018 uscreditcardguide.com article, “The Heaviest Credit Cards List.”

2 Certain terms, conditions and exclusions apply to benefits. Please see the Mastercard Guide to Benefits you'll receive upon approval for details.

3 Information as of November 2019. The earn rates at which points can be accumulated vary among credit card competitors and can impact the relative dollar value of the redemption.

4 Average value based on 2018 bookings for a stay of three nights. Benefits may include daily breakfast for two, room upgrade when available, welcome amenities, resort and dining credits, late check-out and early check-in when available and complimentary Wi-Fi. Actual value will vary based on property, room rate, upgrade availability, length of stay and use of benefits.

