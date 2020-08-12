Luxury Card : Announces Additional Patents

The Forerunner in Metal Card Design Receives Its 52nd, 53rd and 54th Patents

Luxury Card, a global leader in the premium credit card market, has announced its receipt of three additional patents for card design, bringing its total patent count to 54. Luxury Card has long been a forerunner in the metal card space, starting with the debut of the stainless steel and carbon Mastercard® Black Card™ design in 2013. The company continues to fine-tune its original design in addition to developing new concepts and construction.

“Patents are a natural result of the attention we give to our product. Design and innovation are a part of Luxury Card’s DNA. Every detail of the card—such as its 22 gram weight1—communicates the value we put forth to our Cardmembers,” stated Marina Kissam, Vice President of Customer Experience at Luxury Card.

Luxury Card recently received notice of its 52nd, 53rd and 54th patents in quick succession for a total of 33 design patents and 21 utility patents. The company places a high value on intellectual property and continues to add to its global patent portfolio.

“Patents are proof of the company’s vision, commitment to innovation and evolution. Luxury Card is in constant pursuit of excellence, across the board, always with the customer at the center,” concluded Kissam.

About Luxury Card

Luxury Card is a global leader in the premium credit card market with a mission to shape the industry through innovation, value and service. We believe the Mastercard® Gold Card™, Mastercard® Black Card™ and Mastercard® Titanium Card™ can pay for themselves with unparalleled rewards, 24/7 Concierge and first-class benefits.

Luxury Card members receive the best airfare and cash back redemption rates,2 with points that can be redeemed in any increment and that never expire. Points for airfare are redeemed at 2% with no blackout dates, airline limitations or seat restrictions.3 For example, 50,000 points with Luxury Card will get you a $1,000 airline ticket while the nearest competitor’s reward points will only amount to a $750 airline ticket.2 Cardmembers redeem for cash back at a rate of up to 2%2 or for various experiences, travel, dining and gift cards.

Luxury Card Concierge® caters to our Cardmembers’ every need. Available 24/7 by live chat on our industry-first Luxury Card App, phone and email, dedicated Concierge agents assist with travel itineraries, dining reservations, research and gift sourcing. We deliver first-class service anywhere, anytime.

Luxury Card’s in-house travel program provides an average total value of $5004 per stay in benefits and services at over 3,000 properties worldwide. Mastercard® Gold Card™ and Mastercard® Black Card™ members receive complimentary membership and unlimited guest access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the globe with Priority Pass™ Select.3

Luxury Card is accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers in 210 countries with no foreign transaction fees.5 We are committed to providing top value, benefits and service to make your life simpler and your experiences richer.

1 Credit card weights from 10/10/2019 uscreditcardguide.com article, “The Heaviest Credit Cards List.”

2 Information as of August 2020. The earn rates at which points can be accumulated vary among credit card competitors and can impact the relative dollar value of the redemption.

3 Certain terms, conditions and exclusions apply to benefits. Please see the Reward Rules and Mastercard Guide to Benefits you'll receive upon approval for details.

4 Average value based on 2019 bookings for a stay of three nights. Benefits may include daily breakfast for two, room upgrade when available, welcome amenities, resort and dining credits, late check-out and early check-in when available and complimentary Wi-Fi. Actual value will vary based on property, room rate, upgrade availability, length of stay and use of benefits.

5 Annual Fee is $995, $495 or $195. 0% introductory APR on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening is applicable for the first fifteen billing cycles that immediately follow each balance transfer. This introductory APR offer does not apply to purchases and cash advances. For new and outstanding balance transfers after the introductory period and all purchases, the variable APR is 14.99%. The variable APR for cash advances is 25.24%. The APRs on your account will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate and are subject to change. The minimum monthly interest charge will be $0.50. Balance transfer fee: 3% (min. $5). Cash advance fee: 5% (min. $10). Foreign transaction fee: 0%. See Terms and Conditions for updated and more information about the terms of this offer, including the “About the Variable APRs on Your Account” section for the current Prime Rate information.

