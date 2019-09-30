Luxury European Hotel Chain Offers Vacation Aid to Thomas Cook Customers & Employees

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the customers and employees of Thomas Cook who have found themselves without a vacation destination or a job, the Younan Collection brand, which owns French castle-hotels and a beach resort in Portugal, is launching a special program in October called “No Thomas Cook, Try Younan Collection,” or “NOTCTRYYC.” The collapse of the company stranded some 600,000 tourists traveling across Europe, with more than 9,600 customers traveling in France. There are 10,000 Thomas Cook employees in the UK, and another 780 employees located in France.



The program invites travelers with cancelled Thomas Cook hotel reservations, or current Thomas Cook employees, to receive one free night with every night purchased (BOGO) at one of six Younan Collection luxury hotels.

“We were shocked to learn about the demise of Thomas Cook, which has been an institution since 1841,” said Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of the Younan Collection. “We wanted to offer a positive solution for the hundreds of thousands of travelers who have been left without an option as well as the employees who suddenly lost their employment. The NOTCTRYYC program will allow many of these guests to enjoy a luxurious stay at our 4- and 5-star hotels as a remedy for a stressful time.”

It is easy to participate. First, explore the hotels on the Younan Collection website. Next, call the hotel directly and request a NOTCTRYYC reservation. The agent will book the reservation upon receiving, by email, documentation of a Thomas Cook reservation. Employees of Thomas Cook must provide verification of employment. Each hotel has limited space, so guests are encouraged to contact the hotel immediately.

The Younan Collection owns 4- & 5-star castle hotels throughout the Loire Valley in France, the Nouvelle Aquitaine and Loiret regions and a modern beach resort in Figueira da Foz, Portugal. Committed to preserving the character and identity of each hotel, the Younan Collection brand symbolizes luxury in the 21st century, as hotels are uniquely designed with the perfect blend of elegance and comfort to provide you with an unforgettable experience. Each property has been chosen for its location and historical value, and have been newly-renovated to offer high-end amenities, which may include, depending on the establishment, spa and wellness services, fitness centers, outdoor heated swimming pools, golf, tennis, full-service bars and cigar lounges, gastronomic restaurants, wine cellars housing over 100,000 bottles including some of the world’s rarest wines. The staff will welcome you by name and make you feel at home, as the Younan Collection team is committed to providing the highest level of experiential service.

“The mission of Younan Collection is ‘Everyone deserves a night in a castle’. This is an opportunity to make this mission a reality,” Younan concluded.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2303136b-d004-4107-8eb2-017d715bf7f0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bffe38b3-fa7c-44c0-952c-5a165f96e629





