Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Luxury European Hotel Chain Offers Vacation Aid to Thomas Cook Customers & Employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 02:00am EDT

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the customers and employees of Thomas Cook who have found themselves without a vacation destination or a job, the Younan Collection brand, which owns French castle-hotels and a beach resort in Portugal, is launching a special program in October called “No Thomas Cook, Try Younan Collection,” or “NOTCTRYYC.” The collapse of the company stranded some 600,000 tourists traveling across Europe, with more than 9,600 customers traveling in France. There are 10,000 Thomas Cook employees in the UK, and another 780 employees located in France.

The program invites travelers with cancelled Thomas Cook hotel reservations, or current Thomas Cook employees, to receive one free night with every night purchased (BOGO) at one of six Younan Collection luxury hotels.

“We were shocked to learn about the demise of Thomas Cook, which has been an institution since 1841,” said Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of the Younan Collection.  “We wanted to offer a positive solution for the hundreds of thousands of travelers who have been left without an option as well as the employees who suddenly lost their employment. The NOTCTRYYC program will allow many of these guests to enjoy a luxurious stay at our 4- and 5-star hotels as a remedy for a stressful time.”

It is easy to participate. First, explore the hotels on the Younan Collection website. Next, call the hotel directly and request a NOTCTRYYC reservation. The agent will book the reservation upon receiving, by email, documentation of a Thomas Cook reservation. Employees of Thomas Cook must provide verification of employment. Each hotel has limited space, so guests are encouraged to contact the hotel immediately.

The Younan Collection owns 4- & 5-star castle hotels throughout the Loire Valley in France, the Nouvelle Aquitaine and Loiret regions and a modern beach resort in Figueira da Foz, Portugal. Committed to preserving the character and identity of each hotel, the Younan Collection brand symbolizes luxury in the 21st century, as hotels are uniquely designed with the perfect blend of elegance and comfort to provide you with an unforgettable experience. Each property has been chosen for its location and historical value, and have been newly-renovated to offer high-end amenities, which may include, depending on the establishment, spa and wellness services, fitness centers, outdoor heated swimming pools, golf, tennis, full-service bars and cigar lounges, gastronomic restaurants, wine cellars housing over 100,000 bottles including some of the world’s rarest wines.  The staff will welcome you by name and make you feel at home, as the Younan Collection team is committed to providing the highest level of experiential service.

“The mission of Younan Collection is ‘Everyone deserves a night in a castle’.  This is an opportunity to make this mission a reality,” Younan concluded.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2303136b-d004-4107-8eb2-017d715bf7f0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bffe38b3-fa7c-44c0-952c-5a165f96e629

 

Contact:
Denise Davis and Solene DuBois 
ddavis@younancompany.com

Primary Logo

People standing in line at airport

Younan Collection is offering a special BOGO program for families with cancelled vacation plans due to the Thomas Cook liquidation. The luxury hotel chain has five castle hotels in France and a beach resort in Portugal.
Thomas Cook logo

Thomas Cook went into compulsory liquidation. The action disrupted travel plans for thousands of vacationers.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:15aAINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Aino Health signs cooperation agreement with Monetra Oulu Oy
GL
02:15aELUMEO SE : elumeo SE publishes half-year financial report as of 30 June 2019
EQ
02:12aGlobal third-quarter M&A sinks to three-year low amid U.S.-China trade war fears
RE
02:12aSunrise Communications Slashes Size of Rights Issue for Acquisition of UPC Switzerland
DJ
02:11aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Enhances Quarterly Disclosures
PR
02:11aStartup Giants Plc - Interim Report; Change of Directorate
PR
02:09aCHRISTIE : Half-year Report
PU
02:09aFUJIFILM : expands its medical IT business with the acquisition of the Japanese medical information system provider, Yokogawa Medical Solutions.
PU
02:09aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : PRIMA shows Zejula improves PFS in ovarian cancer
PU
02:09aFERREXPO : Response to allegations made on social media
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
2INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Forever 21, Teen-Focused Retailer, Files f..
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia secures KDDI 5G deal
4Oil prices climb as positive China factory data eases demand concerns
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : South Korean unit denies report of pullout
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group