Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Luxury Perfume Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Increase in Demand from Millennial Population to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 04:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the luxury perfume market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.43 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005026/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Perfume Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Perfume Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions-

1.

What was the value of the global luxury perfume market in 2019?

A.

As per Technavio, the market was valued at USD 11.72 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 14.16 billion by 2024.

 

 

2.

At what rate is the market projected to grow in the forecast period?

A.

The market growth will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4%.

 

 

3.

What are the key factors driving the market?

A.

The increase in demand from the millennial population and endorsements from celebrities are among the key factors driving the market growth.

 

 

4.

Who are the top players in the market?

A.

Chanel Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Coty Inc., Hermès International SA, Kering SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. are some of the major market participants.

 

 

5.

Based on geographic segmentation, which region is expected to hold the largest market share?

A.

Europe

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

An increase in demand from millennial population has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Luxury Perfume Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Luxury Perfume Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Women
    • Men
    • Unisex
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43395

Luxury Perfume Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The luxury perfume market report covers the following areas:

  • Luxury Perfume Market Size
  • Luxury Perfume Market Trends
  • Luxury Perfume Market Analysis

This study identifies endorsements from celebrities as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury perfume market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Luxury Perfume Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury perfume market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the luxury perfume market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the luxury perfume market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury perfume market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Women - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Men - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Unisex - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Volume Drivers – Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Chanel Ltd.
  • Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
  • Coty Inc.
  • Hermès International SA
  • Kering SA
  • LOreal SA
  • LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
  • PVH Corp.
  • Ralph Lauren Corp.
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:06aEmpowering women to trade in the Commonwealth
PU
05:06aHubs for sustainable small businesses
PU
05:06aFacilitating Indian investment in Africa
PU
05:06aALROSA : reports its June 2020 diamond sales results
PU
05:06aAIRTEL AFRICA : Afrinvest Bullish On MTN, Airtel Africa Shares
AQ
05:03aHonda to buy stake in China's CATL, firms to jointly develop EV batteries
RE
05:02aInscopix Announces Collaboration With Bruker for Advanced Analysis of Brain Circuits by Combining Miniature Microscopes With Multiphoton Microscopy
BU
05:01aSPEQTA PUBL : recruits Adam Jonsson as CFO
AQ
05:01aELEKTA : annual report for 2019/20 available
AQ
05:01aCRAYON : Strengthens position in the Benelux region with significant public sector win
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
2MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : Meyer Burger announces details of its planned capital increase
3NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC. : NetCents Technology Provides Further Details of Credit Facility
5THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm Announces First Complete Solid-State Lithium Batt..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group