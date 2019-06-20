Luxury Real Estate Leader EWM Realty International Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

#GoodToKnow

The brokerage, among the largest in Miami-Dade County, now operates as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced that South Florida luxury real estate leader EWM Realty International has joined its network operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.

The 55-year-old, full-service brokerage is led by CEO Ron Shuffield, one of South Florida’s most respected operators in the business. It has been a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc. since 2003 – the country’s largest residential real estate company for transactions and parent to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is among America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks with nearly 50,000 agents and 1,500 offices joining the network in less than six years, including global network members in Berlin, Germany; London, England; Milan, Italy; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“EWM Realty is at the heart of Miami’s luxury real estate market and its reputation for serving this market is unequaled,” said Ron Peltier, executive chairman of HomeServices of America. “Joining the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, recognized for its luxury focus and expertise and now its global connections, represents a truly unique opportunity for the brokerage, its associates and its buyers and sellers. EWM has been a valuable member of the HomeServices family for 16 years and we look forward to the company’s continued growth and success as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.”

Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, welcomed EWM Realty to the brand. “Ron Shuffield and his team are highly respected across South Florida and their presence as a luxury leader will benefit our network,” Blefari said. “We are proud to welcome their brokerage and eager to help it grow.”

Shuffield said he and his team look forward to a new era of growth. “As a proud member of the HomeServices of America family, we are excited to join the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network,” said Shuffield. “The brand has a strong presence in Florida with other fine brokerages throughout the state. In addition, we believe the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand is wonderfully suited for the luxury, resort and second-home markets we serve.”

EWM Realty gains access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate consumers.

“South Florida is a global hub for business, travel and real estate investment,” Shuffield said. “We are eager to connect our brokerage with even more luxury clients from the northeast, Atlantic seaboard as well as from Europe and Dubai, where the brand is quickly growing. We believe that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty will be a compelling option for those buying and selling luxury property.”

Shuffield said the same message applies to South Florida’s luxury real estate professionals. “We want to grow our brokerage by adding more of the region’s skilled and seasoned luxury agents,” he explained. “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty will stand as the symbol for high-end real estate in our region and the company at which top agents may expand their businesses.”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty

EWM Realty, a full-service real estate brokerage founded in 1964, is one of America’s largest real estate services firms. The brokerage operates from 10 locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties with more than 900 associates and staff members. Visit www.ewm.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The brand was recognized for “Highest Satisfaction Among Repeat Home Buyers Among National Full-Service Real Estate Firms” in J.D. Power’s 2018 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction Study℠. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

