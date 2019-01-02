Luxury Residential Development to Be Erected in Tulsa Arts District

American Residential Group announces plans to build in Qualified Opportunity Zone

American Residential Group (ARG) is announcing construction plans for “The View”, a multifamily property to be located in the Tulsa Arts District. The proposed 198-unit, six-story project will be the premier residential development in the city. The Class A complex will feature luxury unit finishes, rooftop amenity deck, expansive interior corridors and an attached parking structure. Along with a rooftop pool overlooking ONEOK Field, the property will offer stunning views of the Tulsa skyline.

The View will be located directly across the street from the ONEOK Field and will share a neighborhood with The BOK Center, Cain’s Ballroom and Guthrie Green. Adjacent to Tulsa’s Central Business District, the Arts District has evolved over the past several years into an energetic mix of world-class museums, eclectic restaurants, private businesses and entertainment spaces.

ARG purchased the entire square block on the Southeast corner of Archer & Elgin from the Tulsa Stadium Trust in 2015 for total redevelopment purposes. The lot falls in a Qualified Opportunity Zone, which allows investors in these targeted funds to receive substantial capital gains tax reductions. In order to receive the full benefits of the deferment over the course of its short, seven-year life, investors must act prior to Dec. 31, 2019.

The project will break ground in early 2019 with a projected completion date of late 2020. For investment opportunities contact Robert Leikam at robert@argtulsa.com.

About ARG: Tulsa-based American Residential Group is one of Oklahoma’s most prominent multi-family development firms with an outstanding track record of successful development and ownership throughout the city and region. In business for 30+ years, ARG has developed four other apartment projects in and around the Tulsa Arts District, including three of the most desirable residences in the market, The Edge at East Village, Metro at Brady and Tribune Lofts.

