Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Luxury stocks sparkle in muted European markets as U.S.-China trade talks loom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 05:15am EST
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - Luxury stocks were a silver lining for European markets on Wednesday after strong results from LVMH reassured investors, while looming U.S.-China trade talks kept trading muted and some earnings disappointments weighed.

Europe's STOXX 600 hovered around flat with Germany's trade-sensitive DAX down 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 up 0.5 percent.

Britain's FTSE 100 jumped 0.8 percent thanks to a weaker pound boosting London-listed multinational exporters.

LVMH shares jumped 7 percent after upbeat results from the luxury conglomerate, which said it was "cautiously" confident as fourth-quarter sales held up despite fears of a China slowdown.

"This healthy set of numbers, combined with a positive tone from management, should provide investors with much-needed comfort about the current trends in the luxury market," Berenberg analysts said.

Hermes, Richemont, Gucci owner Kering, Moncler and Burberry were among the top boosts to the STOXX 600, rising 2.5 to 5.2 percent.

Even Italy's Salvatore Ferragamo, which reported a drop in sales, climbed 2.5 percent as the LVMH beat lifted the luxury sector.

Industrial conglomerate Siemens fell 0.9 percent as strong order intake softened the blow from weaker-than-expected first quarter industrial profit.

"Highest order intake in 10 years will be viewed positively, but may be overshadowed by the margin miss in EM (Energy Management) and BT (Building Technologies)," UBS analysts said.

Shares in French IT consulting firm Atos surged 8.2 percent to top the STOXX 600 index. The company said it would distribute 23.4 percent of shares in its subsidiary Worldline to shareholders.

Atos peer Alten also gained 7.2 percent after it reported full-year revenue rose in 2018.

Meanwhile pharma giant Novartis was the biggest drag on the STOXX, down 2.5 percent after analysts said its 2019 earnings growth guidance was disappointing.

"Management provided guidance for 2019 based on two scenarios (including or excluding Alcon and the Sandoz U.S. oral solids business) that we believe implies 2-3 percent downgrades to consensus," wrote Liberum analysts.

Swiss drug ingredients maker Lonza tumbled 6.9 percent after it said Chief Executive Richard Ridinger was retiring and reported sales below expectations.

"Ridinger successfully executed a remarkable turnaround of Lonza so will be missed, and given Lonza is only partway through the mid-term outlook period the succession may be viewed as heightening uncertainty," Jefferies analysts said.

German chemicals group Covestro topped the DAX, up 6.5 percent as traders and analysts said Chinese rival Wanhua hiked its prices for MDI - a material used in polyurethane foams.

Overall, earnings growth expectations for Europe have come down in recent months as analysts globally slashed their estimates, spooked by weak economic data. Investors in Europe reckon there is further to go.

"We see earnings growth expectations for 2019 as still too high. We're probably still between 8 or 9 percent growth for this year and that will probably have to come down to low-to-mid single digits," Britta Weidenbach, head of European equities at DWS, said.

"What is interesting is that some of the stocks already have been punished so hard in the recent downturn, especially at the end of last year, that actually they react rather positively to results that are, in a way, disappointing," Weidenbach said.

(Graphic: MSCI
Europe earnings growth expectations Jan 30 link: https://tmsnrt.rs/2B9zi1t

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Alison Williams)

By Helen Reid
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTEN 7.23% 83.1 Real-time Quote.6.60%
ATOS SE 7.49% 81.26 Real-time Quote.5.76%
BURBERRY GROUP 2.33% 1800 Delayed Quote.1.30%
CAC 40 0.49% 4952.95 Real-time Quote.3.34%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT 1.23% 68.88 Delayed Quote.8.22%
COVESTRO 4.86% 48.73 Delayed Quote.7.64%
DAX -0.49% 11165.78 Delayed Quote.6.25%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 2.39% 515 Real-time Quote.3.75%
KERING 3.85% 434.5 Real-time Quote.1.65%
LONZA GROUP -6.16% 261.1 Delayed Quote.9.66%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 5.74% 274.5 Real-time Quote.0.60%
MONCLER 0.00% 30.96 End-of-day quote.7.02%
NOVARTIS -1.33% 84.46 Delayed Quote.1.93%
ROYAL KPN -0.28% 2.497 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO 0.00% 17.35 End-of-day quote.-1.73%
SIEMENS -1.76% 98.46 Delayed Quote.3.22%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.03% 357.14 Delayed Quote.4.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aFrench Economy Shows Wear From 'Yellow Vest' Protests
DJ
05:50aPhilippines falls most in two weeks
RE
05:48aFrench economy ended 2018 on a firmer footing than feared
RE
05:48aHong Kong Retail Sales Miss Estimates on Consumer Caution
DJ
05:48aHong Kong December retail sales growth slows to 18-month low
RE
05:45aLawmakers Seek to Break Immigration Impasse
DJ
05:41aSwedish employment service lays off own staff in first sign of cuts
RE
05:25aOil prices steady, torn between Venezuela sanctions and gloomy economy
RE
05:20aISRAEL, INTEL AGREE TO RECIPROCAL SPENDING DEAL : ministry
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2APPLE : APPLE'S REVENUE AND PROFIT DROP : 'The iPhone Has Matured'
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Luxury Shoppers Power LVMH's Growth in Asia
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
5QUEST PHARMATECH INC : QUEST PHARMATECH : Announces Results from AGM

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.