Luxxu : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Luxxu Group Limited

勵 時 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1327)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT -

IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the annual report (the "Annual Report") of Luxxu Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019 published on 28 April 2020. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report unless the context requires otherwise.

Further to the information disclosed in the Annual Report, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to provide to the shareholders of the Company and the potential investors with the following supplementary information:

SHARE OPTION SCHEME

As at 31 December 2019, the outstanding share options granted, i.e. 381,670,000 share options, has been granted to employees of the Company. No share options has been granted to directors or non-employees.

As at 31 December 2019, 4,100,000 shares options granted on 16 June 2015 has vesting period from 16 June 2015 to 16 December 2015. Other outstanding share options were granted and vested immediately. Accordingly, the table of movement under the section headed "SHARE OPTION

SCHEME" in the Annual Report should read as follows: