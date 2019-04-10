Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Lyft shares hit new low as Uber IPO chatter revs up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 05:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Lyft supporters gather for the Lyft IPO as the company lists its shares on the Nasdaq in the first-ever ride-hailing initial public offering, in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Shares of recently listed Lyft Inc fell to a fresh low and closed the day down almost 11 percent on Wednesday on news that rival Uber Technologies Inc was close to filing its own initial public offering.

In ride-hailing company Lyft's ninth day of trading its shares clocked their lowest closing price since going public on March 29. And the $60.12 close was 16.5 percent below Lyft's final IPO price of $72 and even under the low end of its initial price target range of $62 to $68.

Reuters reported late Tuesday that rival Uber would seek to sell around $10 billion worth of stock in an IPO, and file the offering with regulators as soon as Thursday. Uber declined to comment for the report which cited unnamed people familiar with the matter.

"It's not a coincidence that the day before Uber was expected to make a filing that investors are immediately contrasting it to Lyft and Lyft looks less attractive," said Matt Moscardi, analyst at MSCI in Boston.

For example, heavy betting by short sellers against Lyft may be leaving investors anxious about Lyft's valuation, Moscardi said.

It could also work in Uber's favor that it is now expected to seek a valuation of $90 billion to $100 billion, below the $120 billion investment bankers previously told the company it could be worth, according to the Reuters report.

Uber may also have better name recognition, said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh. "It could be that people are anticipating the Uber IPO. When you go somewhere do you Lyft? Uber has become a verb."

After the close of trading on Wednesday, Lyft announced that it would release financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31 after the market closes on May 7.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by Richard Chang)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05pIntelliMedia Networks’ HoloPort and Mixie shortlisted for 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards
SE
05:54pTrump signs orders to stop states from delaying energy projects
RE
05:54pLyft shares hit new low as Uber IPO chatter revs up
RE
05:53pNEBRASKA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Support E15 Year-Round
PU
05:45pBRAZIL PLANS TO CHARGE VALE OVER DEADLY MINE COLLAPSE : Wsj
RE
05:28pUtilities Up Ahead of Earnings -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pCommunications Services Up On Earnings Optimism - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:25pTech Up After Mnuchin Trade-Deal View -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:23pCATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO : Cortez Masto, Colleagues Demand Transparency, Public Input for Oil and Gas Leasing on Public Lands
PU
05:23pFinancials Up Ahead of JPMorgan Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFINITI QS INSPIRATION: A Sports Sedan for the Electrified Era
2LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC : Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
3SpendLabs Appoints Prashant Kumar as CEO
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Transaction in Own Shares
5SHAW COMMS A : Shaw to Use New 600 MHz Wireless Spectrum to Improve Current LTE Service and Lay Foundation for..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About