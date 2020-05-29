Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Lyft violates Washington DC sick day law during pandemic, lawsuit claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 08:53pm EDT
The Lyft logo is seen on a parked Lyft Scooter in Washington

By Jonathan Stempel

Lyft Inc was sued on Friday by a former driver who accused the ride-sharing company of failing to provide required paid sick leave to drivers in Washington, D.C., a policy she said could fuel the spread of the coronavirus.

Cassandra Osvatics, of Bowie, Maryland, accused Lyft of subjecting current and former drivers to a "Hobbesian choice" between having to risk their livelihoods by staying home when sick, or "risk their lives (and the lives of their passengers)" by working through their illnesses.

Underlying the proposed class action is a belief that Lyft drivers qualify as employees, entitling them in the nation's capital to about seven paid sick days annually based on 2,000 hours worked.

Lyft and larger rival Uber Technologies Inc have long contended their drivers are independent contractors, and therefore not owed benefits available to employees.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

In a statement, San Francisco-based Lyft said it is financially supporting drivers who contract the COVID-19 disease, and helping drivers obtain federal relief including paid sick leave.

"Forced reclassification would jeopardize access to thousands of dollars in federal funds at the worst possible time," it said.

Christopher McNerney, a lawyer for Osvatics, said experts believe paid sick leave reduces the spread of illnesses, including when drivers and passengers carry them home.

"This is a national issue, because ride-share companies are not providing sick leave anywhere," he said. "You want drivers to stay home when they're sick, so when you hop in a Lyft car you won't get sick."

Many ride-sharing employment disputes end up in arbitration, but McNerney said they belong in court because drivers engage in interstate commerce by ferrying passengers across state lines.

In January 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court said a federal arbitration law did not require transportation workers, including independent contractors, engaged in interstate commerce to arbitrate their claims.

The case is Osvatics v Lyft Inc, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, No. 20-01426.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alistair Bell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/29Hong Kong leaders say Trump 'completely wrong' for curbing ties
RE
05/29DHHL NEWS RELEASE : Remediation Improvements to Begin on Anahola Reservoirs
PU
05/29Listing of animals to help stop illegal sales of wildlife
PU
05/29CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Two sessions point to accelerating reform
PU
05/29U.S. pipeline operator Energy Transfer warns of coming job cuts
RE
05/29Sale of shut Philly refinery to real estate developer delayed
RE
05/29Lyft violates Washington DC sick day law during pandemic, lawsuit claims
RE
05/29Court ruling in Keystone XL case another blow to big U.S. pipelines, say energy analysts
RE
05/29WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors eye consumer discretionary stocks as U.S. reopens
RE
05/29To punish China, Trump moves to end Hong Kong privileges
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends mostly higher as U.S.-China spat simmers
2CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : CANOPY GROWTH : Pot producer Canopy Growth's loss bigger than expected
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : cutting 13 top jobs, adding international flights in July
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Edging closer to bailout, Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels
5ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group