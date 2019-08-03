Lynda and Stewart Resnick Donate $10 Million for Establishment of Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies on Aspen Institute Campus

Aspen, CO, Aug. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aspen Institute announced today a significant donation by Lynda and Stewart Resnick for the creation of a new center on the Aspen Institute campus in Aspen, Colorado dedicated to the work of Herbert Bayer. The new Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies will allow the Institute to preserve and honor the art of Bayer, who designed the Institute’s historic campus and whose prolific work represents the fullest expression of the Bauhaus movement in America. This gift is especially timely as the Aspen Institute and the town of Aspen have been heavily involved in the global celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus movement.

As a result of this gift, the Aspen Institute will be able to showcase and exhibit its Bayer works, grow its collection, borrow from major cultural institutions, and create new exhibitions that will educate the public about Bayer’s remarkable legacy.

“The impact of art and design in society has been a source of inspiration for Stewart and me throughout our lives,” said Lynda Resnick, vice chair and co-owner of The Wonderful Company. “As longtime Aspen residents, we have had the opportunity to experience and admire the vision of the great Bauhaus master Herbert Bayer through the work he created in this community. We are gratified to support the Institute in providing a resource for future generations to appreciate the influence that Bauhaus had on Bayer and consequently on the town of Aspen and the campus of the Aspen Institute, Bayer’s greatest work of art.”

The new center will enhance the programming of the Aspen Institute in significant ways. With an emphasis on the integration of form and function, Bayer’s work is remarkably relevant to the processes of innovative thinking and problem solving that are central to the Aspen Institute today. Campus visitors and members of the Aspen community will be able to visit the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies to learn the principles of design and creativity, and apply those principles to their work—whether in art, entrepreneurship, or social improvement.

“There is extraordinary value to Lynda and Stewart Resnick’s investment in the creation of a new Bayer Center on the Aspen Institute campus—a gathering place for local residents, thought leaders, and speakers from around the world,” said Dan Porterfield, president and CEO of the Aspen Institute. “Bayer’s unique creative vision allowed him to capture complex phenomena in their core, simplified elements. Inspiring such vision in others is the mission of the Aspen Institute. By demonstrating the ways in which Bayer’s art and architecture contributed profoundly to the development of both the Aspen Institute and Aspen, Colorado, this new center will bring the Institute and the community into even greater relationship, which is one of our highest priorities.”

Projected for completion in the Summer 2022, the new center will be architecturally aligned with the rest of the grounds to give visitors an immersive experience and bring to fruition Bayer’s vision of the campus as a total work of art.

About Lynda and Stewart Resnick

Lynda and Stewart Resnick are co-owners of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $4.6 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world through its iconic consumer brands, which include Wonderful Pistachios®, Wonderful® Halos®, POM Wonderful®, FIJI® Water, JUSTIN® Wine, and Teleflora®. The Resnicks have a long-standing commitment to giving back. Their philanthropy includes historic gifts to local institutions including UCLA, LACMA, and Caltech, and a transformational effort in California’s Central Valley where they support paradigm-changing work in community engagement, health and wellness, and education.

The Aspen Institute

The Aspen Institute is a people-serving nonpartisan organization that works with partners across the United States and around the world to build a free, just, and equitable society. For nearly 70 years, the Institute has worked to advance a mission to cultivate aspirational, values-based leaders; convene diverse thinkers and doers around critical questions and issues; elevate compelling ideas and works of art, literature, and culture; and nurture a strong civil society, accountable institutions, and effective problem-solving. It is based in Washington, DC with campuses and offices in Aspen, Colorado (its original home), New York City, and Wye River in Maryland.

