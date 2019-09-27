Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lyneer Staffing Solutions Announces Acquisition of Anchor Staffing, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

Lyneer Staffing Solutions (“Lyneer”) has acquired Anchor Staffing, Inc. (“Anchor”) based in Hanover, Maryland. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Lyneer is a nationally recognized, strategic staffing firm servicing the commercial, financial, information technology, direct placement and managed service provider (MSP) verticals. In February 2018, Lyneer received an investment from Palm Beach Capital Fund IV, L.P. through one of its investment entities. Today, Lyneer stands as one of the prominent staffing firms in the industry placing over 50,000 new jobs each year servicing more than 1,600 customers across a variety of verticals.

Anchor is a mid-Atlantic regional staffing firm that specializes in commercial and information technology staffing. Their talented leadership group has over 35 years of combined staffing experience within the region.

Todd McNulty, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, stated “We are excited to have Anchor Staffing become part of the Lyneer family and increasing our national growth and service capabilities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.” Jim Radvany, Chief Financial Officer and Co-Founder, add, “This was an excellent opportunity for us to acquire a company with an experienced team that shares the same core values of Lyneer.”

Roger Needham, CEO of Anchor Staffing, stated, “We are excited to be part of the Lyneer team. This is a great opportunity to reach more customers and create even more opportunity for our employees."

About Anchor

Founded in 2005, Anchor Staffing has offices throughout the Baltimore, Maryland and south-central Pennsylvania regions. Anchor for over a decade has developed long standing relationships with some of the most prominent clients within the area.

About Lyneer

Headquartered in Ewing Township, New Jersey, Lyneer Staffing Solutions, LLC is a $380 million national staffing company specializes in the placement of temporary, temp-to-perm and permanent labor within various industries. Lyneer employs approximately 380 professionals that serve its vast customer base from over 100 office locations across the nation. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.lyneer.com.

About Palm Beach Capital

Founded in 2001, Palm Beach Capital is a private equity investment firm with offices in both West Palm Beach and Sarasota, Florida. Currently investing out of its fourth committed fund, the firm focuses on high growth investment opportunities and partners with management teams in middle market management buyouts, recapitalizations and growth equity investments. Since its inception, Palm Beach Capital has made investments in 49 portfolio companies. For more information, please visit the firm's website at www.pbcap.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:51pNYRSTAR : 2018 Full Year Results Amendment and Reissue
AQ
05:50pEVOLENT DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Evolent Health, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
05:49pWeissLaw LLP Reminds RTEC, CZR, UBNK, and OLBK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
05:49pCOHEN & STEERS : Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
05:48pBEST BUY : Massachusetts employee shaves head to raise money for kids with cancer
PU
05:48pTENARIS : showcases innovation and services at 2019 SPE ATCE
PU
05:47pSABLE RESOURCES LTD. : announces closing of royalty purchase agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties
AQ
05:46pCOHEN & STEERS : Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
05:46pPROPETRO : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – PUMP
BU
05:44pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In a brief keynote speech, Lucas di Grassi promoted the topic of electric mobilit..
3Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
4PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement
5THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : Austria's AMS lights up Osram bidding war with new $4.9 billion offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group