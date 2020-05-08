Lynn Tilton Held Responsible for Unpaid Wages at Failed Ambulance Company

By Peg Brickley

A bankruptcy judge in New York held turnaround executive Lynn Tilton responsible under state law for covering wages to employees who went unpaid in the bankruptcy of defunct ambulance company TransCare Corp.

Transcare filed for bankruptcy in February 2016, leaving its ambulances driven by people who wouldn't get their final paychecks, according to a ruling issued Thursday by Judge Stuart Bernstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.

Court-appointed trustee Salvatore LaMonica, unable to get assurances he would get money for payroll and worried that ambulance workers would simply abandon vehicles complete with their caches of drugs, shut down the business and rounded up the vehicles.

Representatives for Ms. Tilton didn't respond to a request to comment on the ruling, in which Judge Bernstein found that she was, in economic reality, the person who made critical decisions for TransCare and who was responsible for the ambulance company workers' wages under state law.

The ruling granted partial judgment to a class of employees that sued in bankruptcy court for unpaid wages after the ambulance company laid them off. It clears the way for a trial on claims by 1,800 ambulance company employees who were put out of work by TransCare's collapse.

In addition to state-law claims for unpaid wages, which could add up to about $1.7 million, former TransCare employees are pursuing damages under laws requiring advance notice of mass layoffs.

Ms. Tilton isn't exposed to liability for the WARN Act claims, but the management company she runs, Patriarch Partners LLC, will face trial, the judge said. Patriarch has denied being liable for the ambulance workers, contending that TransCare was their employer.

Judge Bernstein found that the question of whether Patriarch was de facto in control of TransCare is a matter to be decided at trial.

For over a decade, Ms. Tilton chose and managed a portfolio of dozens of troubled businesses, feeding them loans, including money from the Zohar investment vehicles she founded. In most cases, she held multiple roles in the companies, serving as chief executive of the business, board member and manager of the loan funds.

In 2016, not long after TransCare filed for bankruptcy, Ms. Tilton resigned from managing the Zohar funds and said she would concentrate on running the distressed businesses.

At that point, one of the Zohar funds had defaulted; others followed suit as the businesses Ms. Tilton managed failed to pay their loans. By 2018, all three Zohar funds were in bankruptcy, trying to sell businesses to pay investors the $1.7 billion they are owed.

When TransCare was in operation, it had a contract with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York and provided ambulance services in Pittsburgh and New York's Hudson Valley. The ambulance operation handled emergency and critical-care transport, as well as nonemergency medical transportation, but struggled for cash.

Write to Peg Brickley at peg.brickley@wsj.com