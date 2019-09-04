Log in
Lynne LeSauteur, PhD, Joins Altasciences as Vice President, Immunochemistry and Immunology

09/04/2019 | 08:14am EDT

Altasciences is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Lynne LeSauteur, PhD, to their bioanalytical management team, responsible for the Bioanalytical Services department in the U.S.A. and the Ligand Binding team in Canada.

Lynne has a Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Therapeutics from McGill University and has over 20 years’ experience in biologic drug development. Most recently she was Director of Downstream Processing and Analytics as well as Program Leader Biologics and Biomanufacturing for the Human Health Therapeutics Research Center at the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) where Lynne led numerous teams and initiatives to discover, biomanufacture, and characterize novel biologics for unmet needs, in collaboration with different biopharmaceutical companies. Prior to the NRC, Lynne worked at Charles River Laboratories where she established the Immunology Department, and led the scientific and strategic growth of that group from one to over 80 employees, effectively delivering expertise to sponsors in progressing numerous biologics through the drug development value chain.

We are extremely pleased to welcome Lynne to the team at Altasciences. The breadth of her experience in both preclinical and clinical drug development, including her in-depth knowledge of immunotoxicology, immunogenicity, immunoassays, molecular biology, and biomarkers, will continue to enhance scientific guidance to our growing base of small- to mid-size clients,” said Marie-Hélène Raigneau, Executive Vice President, Research Services, at Altasciences.

Altasciences’ bioanalytical team consists of more than 100 dedicated scientists in both the U.S.A. and Canada who provide a comprehensive suite of bioanalytical services, from discovery to preclinical to phase IV clinical support, for both small and large molecules including immunogenicity, biomarker, and PK.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is a forward-thinking, mid-size contract research organization offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies of all sizes a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and early phase clinical studies, from lead candidate selection to proof of concept. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been integrating into clients’ projects to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences’ full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, and data management, all of which can be tailored to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences… helping sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.


© Business Wire 2019
