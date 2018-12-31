Lynne Levin Kaufman to Present at Gaming Conference in New Orleans

Atlantic City, N.J., Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynne Levin Kaufman, partner, Cooper Levenson, will present at a general session “The Big Picture: Focus on Freshman Class of Legislators” at the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) on Friday, Jan. 4. The session is designed for new legislators from across the country who want to learn the basics about regulated gaming. Kaufman’s session is entitled “Commercial Casinos."



More than 200 attendees are expected to attend the three-day NCLGS Winter Meeting, Jan. 4-6, 2019. The conference agenda also includes:

Keynote Luncheon Address from former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, whose arguments before the Supreme Court resulted in overturning the federal prohibition on sports betting

Six legislative committee sessions: Casinos, Emerging Forms of Gaming, Lotteries, Pari-Mutuels, Sports Betting/iGaming, and State-Federal Relations

Two Masterclasses presented by the International Masters of Gaming Law

General session focusing on the relationship between gaming and tourism

A frequent speaker on gaming law topics, Kaufman is at the forefront of recent developments in gaming law, including the implementation of sports betting and online gaming in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Based in the Atlantic City office of Cooper Levenson, Kaufman practices in all aspects of gaming law including licensure, financings, casino acquisitions and sales, compliance, investigations, new game and gaming equipment approvals for casino companies, gaming suppliers, technology vendors and lenders worldwide. She is past Chair of the Casino Law Section of the New Jersey State Bar Association, and is the Vice Chair of the Gaming Law Committee of the American Bar Association. She was the General Counsel of the International Association of Gaming Advisors and also served on its Board of Directors. She served as a member of the Gaming Transition Committee for Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell after the passage of gaming in Pennsylvania, and has represented numerous clients entering new gaming jurisdictions.

Registration for the NCLGS Winter Meeting is open to the public at http://bit.ly/2CGPoAP

