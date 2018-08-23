Lyon County KS : COMMISSION MINUTES AUGUST 16, 2018

The Lyon County Board of Commissioners met in Action Session at 8:00 a.m. in the Commission Chambers with the following people in attendance:

Rollie Martin, Chairman Dan Slater, Vice Chairman

Scott A. Briggs, Commissioner Tammy Vopat, County Clerk

Marc Goodman, County Counselor Dan Williams, County Controller

Michael Halleran, Asst. Co. Counselor

Others attending the meeting:

Ed Owens, Police Dept. Cassandra Grimm, 911 Dept.

Angela Leavell, 911 Dept. Roxie Van Gundy, 911 Dept.

Janice Huffman, Human Resources Scott Cronk, Chief of Police

Brandon Beck, Fire Dept. Jack Taylor, Fire Chief

Jarrod Fell, Emergency Manager Jeff Cope, Sheriff

Ryann Brooks, Gazette reporter Hailey Clark, 911 Dept.

Michael Hutson, RES America Chip Woods, County Engineer

Jim Brull, Road & Bridge Ben Jarvis, Morris Co.

Bill Kassebaum, Morris Co. Attorney Colt Hiegert, Morris Co.

Steve Hiegert, Morris Co. Bernard Irvin, Attorney

Valerie Hiegert, Morris Co. Chuck Samples, KVOE reporter

Call to Order / Pledge of Allegiance

Motion: To Approve the Agenda as amended. Martin/Briggs 3-0

Motion: To Approve the Minutes of the 8-9-2018 meeting. Briggs/Slater 3-0

Motion: To Approve Warrants Payable 8-17-2018 in the amount of $287,538.16. Slater/Briggs 3-0

Dan Williams presented Commissioners with the annual maintenance fees for the county tax software system.

Motion: To Approve paying the Computer Information Concepts (CIC) Annual Maintenance Fee of $48,595.00 to be paid from Fund 017-00-9015 and approve Controller Williams signing the contract. Briggs/Slater 3-0

Motion: To Approve the Minutes of the 2018 Primary Election Canvass.

Martin/Slater 3-0

Note: Commissioner Martin and Commissioner Briggs thanked Election Officer, Tammy Vopat on a job well done.

Personnel changes:

Motion: To Approve payroll change authorization. Briggs/Martin 3-0

Announcement: Roxanne Van Gundy was selected as the new Director of the 911 Communications Department.

Permits: no applications received.

Reports

Commissioner Martin:

• I participated in the canvass.

• I received notice that Brian Anstey was chosen as Detention Administrator of the Year. Congratulations Brian.

Commissioner Slater:

• Participated on the canvass. Thank you Election Officer, Tammy Vopat and staff.

• RDA meeting was last Friday.

Commissioner Briggs:

• Attended the canvass.

• Tomorrow I will be in Randolph, Kansas for the Flint Hills Regional Council meeting.

• Beef Fest celebrations are this week.

Clerk Vopat:

• Working on the 2018 Primary Election abstract.

• Next week I will attend the CIC Symposium in Wichita. This is for our tax software enhancement program.

Controller Williams:

• Working with fairground events.

Counselor Goodman:

• No report.

Chip Woods and Jim Brull presented Commissioners with a quote from Louisburg Ford, Kansas for a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with dump bed, 4WD and snow plow and the Comparison of Expense report.

Motion: To Approve the quote from Louisburg Ford, Kansas for a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with dump bed, 4WD and snow plow for $14,000.00 to be paid from Fund 011-00-9001. Briggs/Slater 3-0

Jim Brull presented a request to Commissioners for Road & Bridge staff to attend an event by Foley Equipment who offered to furnish an expense free trip to their manufacturing facility in Little Rock, Arkansas on September 11-12, 2018.

Motion: To Amend the Agenda to consider Road & Bridge staff tour.

Slater/Briggs 3-0

Motion: To Approve Road & Bridge Staff attend an event by Foley Equipment who offered to furnish an expense free trip to their manufacturing facility in Little Rock, Arkansas on September 11-12, 2018. Martin/Slater 3-0

Commissioners discussed the new board appointments.

Motion: To Appoint Dan Slater as Commissioner for the Flint Hills Trail Advisory Council for a two year term expiring July 31, 2019. Briggs/Martin 3-0

Motion: To Appoint Mark Schondelmaier for the Flint Hills Trail Advisory Council for a term to expire July 31, 2020. Briggs/Martin 3-0

Motion: To Amend the Agenda to allow for a Legal Proprietary Executive Session with Commissioners, Marc Goodman, Michael Halleran and Dan Williams, to return at 9:00 a.m. Martin/Briggs 3-0

Meeting reconvened at 9:00 a.m.

Road Resolution A: Commissioners discussed the pending Road A open/alter on Road A.

Motion: To remove from the table the Road A open/alter consideration.

Martin/Slater 3-0

Commissioners asked for costs related to opening or altering the section on Road A. Chip Woods presented information on estimates of $5,500.00 to open the road. Chip recommended reducing the width of the road opening to 40 feet. A survey and legal description will be required along with negotiations of the landowners. This would be a joint effort between Lyon and Morris County.

Mr. Irvin commented an offer was made to adjoining landowners with survey and pay ½ of cost for fencing. There was no counter offer. Mr. Kassebaum stated the position of Morris County that state law allows for both counties to close the road. Morris County offers to continue sharing maintenance costs and share all costs involved. Ben Jarvis stated he would like this to be private access only.

Motion: To move to Legal Attorney/Client Privilege with Commissioners, Marc Goodman and Michael Halleran, to return at 9:30 a.m. Martin/Briggs 3-0

Meeting reconvened at 9:30 a.m.

Commissioner Martin stated for lack of resolve they would consider a 40 foot easement.

Motion: To Adopt Resolution 13-18, a Resolution to open a portion of Road A, Pursuant to K.S.A. 68-102. Martin/Slater 3-0

Discussion: Commissioner Martin stated this will allow access to property. A joint maintenance agreement with Morris County needs to be considered. Commissioner Briggs agreed stating he had hoped landowners would have come to an agreement. Commissioner Slater commented on the tax dollars being spent.

Break

Public comment: no one present.

Michael Hutson, RES Americas gave Commissioners an update on the Reading Wind Energy Project. The project is progressing as planned. A target completion time is scheduled for 12 months and 62 turbines with approximately 200-300 employees in the work force.

Motion: To move to Legal Proprietary Executive Session with Commissioners, Michael Halleran, Sam Seeley, Dan Williams and Marc Goodman, to return at 10:30 a.m. Martin/Briggs 3-0

Meeting reconvened at 10:30 a.m.

Motion: To move to Non-Elected Personnel Executive Session with Commissioners, to return at 10:50 a.m. Martin/Slater 3-0

Meeting reconvened at 10:52 a.m.

Motion: To Adjourn. Martin/Briggs 3-0

There being no further business before the Board, the next Action Session will take place on August 23, 2018.

Attest: Affirm:

_____________________________________ ____________________________________

Tammy Vopat Rollie Martin, Chairman

Lyon County Clerk Lyon County Commission